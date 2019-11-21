Every year the Battle for the Golden Boot is one of the more emotional and hard fought games of the season. Arkansas played the Tigers to the wire in 2018, losing 24-17, but they haven't beaten LSU since a road victory 31-14 in 2015. Now, without a permanent head coach at the helm and the Tigers sitting at no.1 in the AP Top 25, Arkansas is more than a 40-point underdog.

The heightened intensity of these games is partially due to the historic rivalry between the two programs, but also due to Arkansas's heavy recruitment in the state of Louisiana.

In the 2019 class, Arkansas signed three prospects out of Louisiana. They also signed two in 2018, three in 2017 and four in 2016. A lot of the "Boot Boys" aren't on the team anymore like Devin Bush, Derrick Munson, Cole Kelley, Giovanni LaFrance and more, but the ones that have stuck around have made major contributions.

Marrero, Louisiana native De'Jon Harris has been a staple of the Arkansas defense since he began playing as a true freshman. As a sophomore middle linebacker, Harris led the team in tackles, tackles for loss and sacks, becoming the first Razorback to do that since 1973.

As a junior, Harris took it up a notch to lead the entire SEC in tackles with 118. Now in his senior season, "Scoota" once again leads the Hogs in tackles and is in the top five in the SEC. He's five tackles away from moving to No.7 in the record books for career tackles at Arkansas.

"I have seen a difference in him," Interim head coach Barry Lunney said on Wednesday about Harris and his prep for the LSU game. "He's embracing the fact that this game's at night and he wants to experience that. It's going to be a tough environment but if he's going to do it, he wants to go do it with the whole enchilada. He's been really focused."