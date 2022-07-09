Razorbacks gain former South Carolina left-hander from portal

A strain in Bosnic’s elbow resulted in a surgery that held him out of the entire 2022 season. If he is able to make it to campus and stay healthy, Bosnic can have an immediate impact as a southpaw out of the bullpen for the Hogs.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas pitching staff grew stronger Saturday with a commitment from former South Carolina left-hander Julian Bosnic.

As a redshirt sophomore in 2021, Bosnic appeared in 22 games for the Gamecocks and was 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA, four saves and 78 strikeouts in 50.2 innings pitched. Opponents hit with an average of .133 against him, and his conference batting average against was .127.

In a meeting against Arkansas on April 23, 2021, Bosnic threw 2 ⅔ innings, walked four and struck out six while allowing just one run.

After redshirting his true freshman season due to Tommy John surgery, Bosnic was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA and seven strikeouts in 6.2 innings pitched as a redshirt freshman in 2020. He held opponents hitless in his four appearances on the season.

In 2021, Bosnic was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 16th round of the MLB Draft, but he chose to return to South Carolina.

Arkansas now has five Division 1 transfers that have openly committed to the team. Bosnic is the second D1 pitcher, joining former Nebraska right-hander Koty Frank.

