Arkansas is in the running for another one of the top transfer players in the country after already adding two this offseason.

On Wednesday, Georgetown guard Mac McClung released his top seven schools, which included Arkansas, Auburn, BYU, Memphis, Texas Tech, USC and Wake Forest.

As a sophomore with the Hoyas last season, McClung led the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game, and has started 49 games over the past two years. His season was shut down after a foot injury sidelined him on February 1. He returned to play three weeks later but couldn't play more than eight minutes before tapping out of his final game at Georgetown.

The 6-foot-2 guard entered the NBA draft process this offseason but elected to return to college, opting to transfer away from Georgetown for his final two seasons of eligibility. He will have to sit a year before playing at his next destination unless he's granted a waiver by the NCAA.

Coming out of high school in Virginia in the 2018 class, McClung was a 3-star by Rivals ratings and held few high major offers. He impressed in his first season at Georgetown, averaging 13.1 points per game while shooting 39% from the field.

Arkansas is also in the top three for USC transfer Elijah Weaver, along with Dayton and UCF, and in the top five for ETSU transfer Bo Hodges.

The Hogs do not currently have a scholarship spot open but they could if Isaiah Joe decides to stay in the 2020 NBA Draft or if someone else transfers before the season.