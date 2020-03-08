Since the new staff arrived at Arkansas three months ago, they've done a great job of identifying and offering top targets quickly. They had more than 15 on campus on Saturday for junior day, including Missouri linebacker Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

"I mean, it was different," Hamilton-Jordan said. "From the time I got here to the time I left, Coach walked me out the door. I had one-on-one conversations with Coach Sam Pittman and Coach (Odom). They really want me here and they said I'm the guy. I play outside linebacker, but if I come here I'll be a safety. He said they run a 3-3-5. He said they'll have four safeties the first day of spring practice, and with me playing safety I'd get on the field faster. I'm going to graduate in December, so he said he needs me here. So, I liked the visit."

To play linebacker, the 3-star would have to put on a lot of weight so playing safety instead makes a lot of sense. The first-team all-district athlete racked up 150 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, five sacks and two touchdowns in his junior season at Lincoln College Prep.