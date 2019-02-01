The Razorbacks are now in the mix for 12 Rivals250 wide receivers with the latest favorite list released by Alabama 4-star EJ Williams. Williams plays at Central High School with current Arkansas running back commit A'montae Spivey.

Williams has offers from 17 programs and he cut his list down to 12, all SEC schools plus other national powers. The 12 are Arkansas, Alabama, Georgia, Auburn, Tennessee, Oregon, Florida, LSU, A&M, Clemson, Ole Miss and Florida State.

The no. 103 prospect in the nation just won an undefeated state title and despite playing just eight games, he still put up 28 catches for 523 yards and eight scores.

Williams looks up to freshman wide receiver Justyn Ross at Clemson so there's no wonder why the Tigers are high on his list. Ross became the first top-ranked player from Alabama to sign with Clemson, and was just second top-ranked player in Alabama who did not sign with Alabama since 2005.

The 6-foot-3 junior took his first visit of the cycle to Clemson and he's also visited Auburn, Ole Miss, will visit Auburn again and plans to be at Florida State on Arkansas's big elite prospect day on March 9th.

Though it doesn't look like the Hogs will have much of a chance with Williams, a year ago it was unlikely they'd even be included in this elite list. The Razorbacks have four 4-stars coming in for the 2019 class and they hope to keep it rolling.