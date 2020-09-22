HawgBeat - Razorbacks make top 7 cut for Trey Alexander

Oklahoma shooting guard Trey Alexander has cut his list of schools down to seven. Arkansas made the cut, along with Grambling State, Kansas, Oklahoma, Georgia, Auburn, and Ole Miss.

Alexander is a 4-star recruit and has been at the top of the Arkansas staff’s board since they were hired. He has a well-rounded game, highlighted by his range and ball-handling skills.

He's taken two unofficial visits to Arkansas and completed virtual visits as well with the staff. The Hogs were second in the race for his talents behind home state Oklahoma when the Rivals analysts ranked the contenders in August.

Alexander has always had good things about Eric Musselman:

"I got a great vibe from (Eric Musselman). He's a very down to Earth person. He knows what players want to hear from a coach and it's even better that he's been at the NBA level and knows what it takes for your game to get to that next level. I've noticed how he is patient with his offense, he gets the players in the best spots, gets his scorers going early and knows how to use the whole team"

Currently, Arkansas holds the 52nd ranked recruiting class with commitments from JUCO forward Akol Mawein and Georgia native Chance Moore.

The Hogs will need to replace seniors Justin Smith, Vance Jackson and Jalen Tate after the 2020-21 season and they still have an extra spot open on this year's roster due to Isaiah Joe's redeclaration for the NBA Draft.

The Razorbacks could fill the remaining couple spots with high school prospects but the target board is dwindling, so it's more likely they take at least one transfer next year.