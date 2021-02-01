HawgBeat - Razorbacks offer first 2024 in-state prospect, Malvern OT Vinny Winters

It's been a big week for Malvern freshman Vinny Winters. Winters just became the first freshman prospect in the Natural State to pick up an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks.

At 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, the 2024 recruit already has the frame that DI offensive line coaches dream about. Now, he's got offers from Arkansas and Memphis, with more coaches showing interest.

HawgBeat caught up with Winters at the AR Elite 100 media day over the weekend and the big man had said he was hoping to land an Arkansas offer–as well as Clemson and Alabama.

"A few minutes after the Memphis offer, UCA followed me, Oklahoma," Winters said. "I've always wanted to play college football."

The Arkansas native has a long, long way to go before he gets down to the nitty gritty in the recruiting process but he's taking care of his work in the classroom as well to make sure he's good to go when he's ready. Winters boasts a 4.0 at Malvern.

Malvern went 7-6 on the season with a loss to eventual champs Shiloh Christian in the playoffs. Arkansas has signed and sent two linemen from Malvern to the NFL–Gerald Skinner in the 70s and Isaac Davis in the 90s. It was also the home of former All-SEC running back Madre Hill.

Shooting up from 6-foot-1 to 6-foot-4 over the past couple years, Winters sees himself continuing to grow and his coaches want him to bulk up even more for the 2021 season.

"My coaches want me to get up to 305 and I could grow to 6-foot-5," Winters said.