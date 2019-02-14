Chad Morris and his staff have already dished out over 190 2020 offers with a ton of prospects reciprocating the Hogs' interest, so now they can be some of the first to offer 2021 prospects. They've already offered north of 50 sophomores and offered three more standouts yesterday.

The first of two offers that went out to Brentwood Academy in Tennessee on Wednesday was to 6-foot-6 offensive tackle Eli Sutton. Despite the early offer, the Hogs are actually pretty late on this one, he's already got nine other SEC offers, 15 total, but no offer from the in-state Vols yet. The Vols have offered 8 in-state sophomores so far while the Hogs have offered seven Tennessee natives, proving they're trying to make the Volunteer State an extension of the Natural State as far as recruiting goes. Sutton has visited Clemson, South Carolina, Auburn and Ole Miss already.

The second offer yesterday went to another offensive lineman, 6-foot-5 Noah Josey. Josey has five early offers, four of which are from SEC schools, including Vanderbilt and Missouri. The sophomore has visited Ole Miss and Vanderbilt already. According to MaxPreps, Brentwood is the no. 2 high school football team in the state of Tennessee and the Eagles went 12-2 in 2018, putting their top athletes on the map for college coaches.

Justin Stepp also extended a new offer to a sophomore wide receiver yesterday from his home state of South Carolina. Joshua Burrell has six early offers: Arkansas, Tennessee, Syracuse, Penn State, Rutgers and East Carolina. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound pass catcher also runs track at Blythewood and has recorded a 100-meter time of 11.88 but he doesn't have his 40 time listed on HUDL.