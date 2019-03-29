"They told me they were going to offer when I visited so I had a good feeling about it," Mangum said. "The coaches came to visit school and they had asked me to come up. It’s Arkansas, who wouldn’t want to visit."

It's been a very good week for one of the most talented sleepers in Texas, Westlake wide receiver Mason Mangum . The Texas native visited Arkansas for a junior day at the beginning of February but left without an offer. After grabbing the attention (and offers) from Tulane, Penn, Boston College and more, Justin Stepp finally called him up and told him he's got a place here in Fayetteville.

Mangum now holds offers from several great academic schools but Arkansas is his first SEC offer. At the Nike Opening, Mangum proved he's got what it takes to compete at this level. He recorded test scores in the 99th percentile, including a 4.45 laser-timed 40-yard dash.

The 5-foot-11, 171 pound receiver tallied 55 catches for 1,146 yards and 18 touchdowns in his junior season. He's also an accomplished sprinter and hurdler. Westlake lost in the Texas 6A DII semi-finals to West Brook who went on to lose to QB target Haynes King and the Longview Lobos.

Like most recruits, Mangum says he likes Coach Stepp a lot and he says he plans to be back on campus in the near future. He's currently unrated by Rivals but that will change soon.

Arkansas has one 2020 wide receiver committed, 3-star Ze'Vian Capers out of Georgia. The Razorbacks will host two wide receivers for official visits in the next two weeks, 3-star Ja'Lynn Polk from East Texas and 3-star athlete Kelvontay Dixon from Carthage High School. Check out all the wide receivers on the HawgBeat Big Board.