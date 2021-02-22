HawgBeat - Razorbacks rising up in AP Top 25

College Students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95. Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to nchavanelle@yahoo.com.

The Arkansas Razorbacks enter the second-to-last week of regular season play ranked No. 20 in the AP Top 25. They rose 4 spots from No. 24 last week when they made their first debut in the top 25 in three years.

The Hogs only had one game last week due to Texas A&M's second postponement (six of the season) but a 75-64 win over Florida at home kept their SEC winning streak intact at seven games.

Arkansas has a huge opportunity to make a statement on Wednesday night, hosting No. 6 Alabama. The Tide won their home game versus the Hogs 90-59 but Eric Musselman's team has come a long way since that game in mid-January.

Arkansas sits at 17-5, 9-4 in SEC play, good for second in the conference. LSU is also 9-4 but the Hogs have the opportunity to separate with a win over Bama before a rematch with the Tigers in Fayetteville on Saturday afternoon.

Wednesday's game, set for an 8 p.m. tip on ESPN2, will be Arkansas's first home matchup as a ranked opponent versus another ranked opponent since they took down No. 13 South Carolina 96-88 on February 18, 1998.

