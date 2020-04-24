Razorbacks' top defensive targets in the Lone Star State
As it typically does, the state of Texas leads the pack for number of Arkansas offers in 2021 recruiting. The Hogs have offered roughly 59 juniors from the Lone Star State, more than a fourth of the Hogs' total offers out in 2021, with 43 still undecided mid-way through the spring.
Texas will always be a key recruiting ground for the Razorbacks, so here's a look at the Lone Star products on the defensive side of the ball who are returning serious interest in Arkansas:
Defensive Line
Only four of new Arkansas DL coach Derrick LeBlanc's offers are out in Texas with 32 out total. Arkansas's position looks strongest with two defensive ends, Landon Jackson and Landyn Watson, however, the Hogs aren't the favorites for either at this point.
Jackson has been a long-time Razorback target as the Pleasant Grove player grew up watching the Hogs play on Saturdays, but he has yet to visit with the new staff and they're competing with Texas, Texas A&M, Alabama, LSU and more. Watson is being recruited as a defensive end and a tight end. He put the Razorbacks in his top 13 but hasn't been to visit yet, he was due to check out the spring game April 25 before the shutdown.
Linebackers
