HawgBeat - Razorbacks without freshman Jaylin Williams for penultimate SEC game

Jaylin Williams did not travel with the team and will not be available cor Tuesday night’s game against South Carolina, according to the UA radio broadcast’s pregame show.

Photos from pregame warmups reveal the rest of the Razorbacks are good to go.

The freshman is out because of COVID-19 protocol, sources told HawgBeat, and it's not yet clear how long the Hogs will be without him. Following standard procedure, a positive COVID19 test result would mean 10 days of quarantine and subsequently, two missed games.

Despite only making two starts this season so far, the Fort Smith native has seen his usage shoot up over the last five games. In that span, Williams has averaged 22.2 minutes per game with 7.6 points and 6.6 rebounds.

Without the 6-foot-10 forward, Arkansas will likely give starter Connor Vanover more of a run. They could also play Vance Jackson (12.4 mpg) and Ethan Henderson (5.3 mpg) more versus the Gamecocks. Matchups permitting, we could also see some small ball for the Hogs.

Arkansas is riding high on a nine-game SEC winning streak and they're ranked No. 12 for the first time since 1998. A loss versus South Carolina could hurt their SEC tournament seeding but Musselman's guys have already clinched a double-bye.

READ NEXT: ESPN BPI predicts Arkansas's final two games