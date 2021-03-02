Going down the home stretch, Arkansas is closing in on matching its longest SEC winning streak since joining the conference in 1991-92.

Currently sitting at nine straight, the Razorbacks need to win both of their games this week to match the 1993-94 team's 11-game streak and ESPN's Basketball Power Index gives them a good chance of getting that done.

With at least a 75 percent chance to win each game, Arkansas has a 69.4 percent shot at going 2-0 this week, per the BPI.

Even if the Razorbacks slip up in one at South Carolina or against Texas A&M, they can still clinch the No. 2 seed for the SEC Tournament by winning at least one of those games - or if Florida loses at least one of its last two games.

According to the BPI, there is just a 0.4 percent chance of Arkansas losing both of its games AND Florida winning both of its games. That means the Razorbacks have a 99.6 percent chance of finishing second in the SEC.

They also have a 98.1 percent chance of winning at least one of their next two games to reach 20 wins in the regular season.

A complete breakdown of the BPI's game-by-game projections and the likelihood Arkansas finishes with each possible record - from 19-7 (11-6) to 21-5 (13-4) - are listed in the charts below...