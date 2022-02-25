Recruiting Roundup: '22 recruit calls on Hog fans, new offers and more

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

'22 Hoops Recruit Asks for Support on Senior Night Jordan Walsh, the No. 19-overall player in the 2022 class and Arkansas' second-ranked commit in the group, has put out a call for fans to make his team's senior night one to remember.

Link Academy, which opened in 2021, is home to one of the nation's top basketball programs. Boasting a 28-1 record thus far into the year, the Lions are looking to continue that bid with a win over Central High School at Omaha High School Friday. If you're in the area and looking for something to do in anticipation of Arkansas' matchup with No. 6 Kentucky, a future Razorback could use a hand.

Arkansas' Top Signee Continues Run of Dominance It's not a recruiting roundup if we don't mention the Razorbacks' top commit for the class as well, and that's none other than one Nick Smith Jr. Smith, who was named to the Naismith Award watchlist last week, has found his way back into this series with a massive performance against the rivaling Little Rock Central Tigers. Dropping in 23 points and 13 boards en route to a 79-51 statement win for his Charging Wildcats, Smith is continuing his HS player of the year campaign in a big way. As well as that win, Smith and Walsh will both be in town Saturday for the Kentucky game, and with them will be a host of top recruits, including a top-15 prospect in 2023. For a full list of those visitors, check out Jackson Collier's thread over at The Trough.

Big Board Szn Another slow week on the trail for football means it was time to key in for another 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board, this time taking a look at some of the team's most sought-after linebackers. Among them is Tackett Curtis, a Rivals100 prospect out of Many (La.). A pair of visits has displayed some mutual interest, and it'd be a massive land for the staff. As well as that, there are a number of top-level targets you can see in the full linebacker big board here.

