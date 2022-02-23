2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Linebackers
Locked In
Everett Roussaw was the last of three big-time commitments to come for Arkansas throughout the team's Junior Days. Following Kaleb James and Luke Hasz is no easy feat, but the three-star linebacker did just that with his announcement seemingly out of nowhere.
Roussaw not only followed James and Hasz on the way to the third-ranked class in 2023, but he also continued a pipeline of recruits to make their way from Cedar Grove (Ga.) to Fayetteville.
Running backs coach Jimmy Smith spent time as the Saints head coach before coming to Arkansas, and a number of prospects have followed including Roussaw, 2022 RB commit Rashod Dubinion and Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker chose the Hogs over a number of schools, including Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia Tech and UCF. Though he is rated as a low-three-star by Rivals, the staff (as well as a number of schools following his decision) hopes its first linebacker commitment in the class can prove himself a valuable asset.
Top Targets
I made the case in HawgBeat's defensive end big board last week that high-four-star Missouri prospect Chandavian Bradley was the biggest get Sam Pittman and co. could hope for in the '23 class. Well, that may be true - but Tackett Curtis isn't far behind.
The No. 41-overall prospect in 2023 has expressed real interest in Fayetteville, and the staff is all-in on the Many (La.) linebacker. With a pair of visits in 2021, and the potential for a return to the Hill in '22, the Hogs seem to be real contenders for the 6.0-four-star.
Though they have their foot in the door, the Arkansas staff will have no shortage of competition. Holding over 40 other offers, Curtis will have his pick of the litter, and Arkansas will need to win the ever-daunting recruiting battle with the likes of Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney, Kirby Smart, Jimbo Fisher and Lincoln Riley.
Working in the Razorbacks' favor are a number of factors including the potential to see the field early into his career and loyalty shown by linebackers coach Michael Scherer with a visit to the Boot.
