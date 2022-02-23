2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Linebackers

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413 (at) gmail (dot) com.

Everett Roussaw was the last of three big-time commitments to come for Arkansas throughout the team's Junior Days. Following Kaleb James and Luke Hasz is no easy feat, but the three-star linebacker did just that with his announcement seemingly out of nowhere.

Roussaw not only followed James and Hasz on the way to the third-ranked class in 2023, but he also continued a pipeline of recruits to make their way from Cedar Grove (Ga.) to Fayetteville.

Running backs coach Jimmy Smith spent time as the Saints head coach before coming to Arkansas, and a number of prospects have followed including Roussaw, 2022 RB commit Rashod Dubinion and Oklahoma transfer Jadon Haselwood.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker chose the Hogs over a number of schools, including Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, Virginia Tech and UCF. Though he is rated as a low-three-star by Rivals, the staff (as well as a number of schools following his decision) hopes its first linebacker commitment in the class can prove himself a valuable asset.