Recruiting Roundup: Wrapping up 2021, early enrollees and new offers

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

The Razorbacks are well-represented in the game as the Maumelle three-star became the fifth Arkansas commit selected, joining Isaiah Sategna, Myles Rowser, Sam M'Bake and Eli Stein.

To get an early look at what Chamblee and the rest of the incoming Hogs can do against some of the nation's best, tune in to NBC on Jan. 8 at noon.

Enrolled early

Arkansas' 15th-ranked 2022 class will be bringing with it a school-record 18 early enrollees. As well as a school record, the team leads the entire SEC, outnumbering rivals LSU and Missouri by more than 10. With those numbers comes some optimism from Sam Pittman as he looks to introduce the new group into the program.

“You get a guy in spring ball, you have a chance,” Pittman said. “You have a chance to play. Certainly the ones that are ready, we'll get ready. The ones that aren't, hopefully we can get them on some type of special teams and help us through there.”

A pair of guys who are already seeing their dreams of playing for the Razorbacks come to fruition, however, with LB Kaden Henley and DE JJ Hollingsworth both attending practices during Arkansas' leadup to the Outback Bowl vs. Penn State.

“It was awesome to see them looking around lost,” Pittman said. “I walked up to them a couple times and said, ‘hey, you see all these guys around here? They were lost, too. Just kind of fit in where you get in.’ … They have no clue what’s going on, but they’re so excited to be in Arkansas here.”

2023 target earns LAFB honors

Many (La.) linebacker target Tackett Curtis capped off his 2021 season with co-defensive player of the year honors for the state of Louisiana. With 128 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and three interceptions and forced fumbles apiece, it's hard to argue the deservedness of the award.