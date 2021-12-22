2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Quarterbacks

Offered by the Hogs back in April, Rivals250 quarterback prospect Jackson Arnold looms large on the radar of offensive coordinator Kendal Briles.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound four-star out of Denton (Texas) Guyer has accumulated quite the offer sheet heading into his senior season, boasting the likes of Alabama, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and Penn State.

As a junior, Arnold completed 296 of 445 passes (66.5%) for 3,921 yards and 34 touchdowns. While he's listed as a pro-style quarterback on Rivals, he also rushed for 659 yards and 12 scores this season.

Though there are some marquee names among his 22 offers, Arnold had the chance to see the Razorbacks in action twice this season. One of those came in Fayetteville as Arkansas knocked off No. 15 Texas on Sept. 11, and the other was in the Southwest Classic against Texas A&M.

With the Razorbacks giving him two strong showings to consider, it'll be interesting to see where Arkansas is able to fit into his recruitment down the stretch.

Thoughts on Arkansas - "My coach told me Coach Briles wanted to talk to me and he offered on our second call," Arnold said. "Since then, we talk every week. I like Coach Briles a lot, and Coach Pittman, too. He called me and he was dying laughing about something he ordered wrong off of Amazon.

"I love hearing about the coaches' backgrounds, where they've been and who they've coached with, I think that helps." (click here for more of Arnold's conversation with HawgBeat)