Recruiting Roundup: FutureCasts Rolling in for '23 Prospects

Top Quarterback Target Sets Commitment Date Arkansas' run of top quarterback talent on campus wraps up this weekend with a trip from 2023 dual-threat prospect Malachi Singleton. Singleton, who Rivals has listed as a three-star, announced earlier this week that he'd be committing Monday, April 25. Arkansas made the cut of four finalists for the Georgia QBs services, joining Georgia, Miami and UCF. Despite recent trips to Athens, Miami and Orlando, Arkansas remains the leader in the clubhouse according to a number of FutureCasts - and the Razorbacks will have the last opportunity to make their case to the 6-foot-1, 215-pound quarterback. For the full reasoning behind my FutureCast, plus more conversation surrounding Singleton from our members, check out this thread over at The Trough - our premium message board.

Spring Ball Comes to a Close While it may not have been your traditional close to the spring football season, Arkansas flashed a little bit of what to expect this fall last weekend with its unorthodox "spring game." Despite being stormed out of Razorback Stadium, the Hogs were able to bring in what Sam Pittman described as "the biggest day we've ever had since I've been the coach here." With 25 offered prospects on campus, the Head Hog had quite the haul to manage - including some of the country's top prospects. Quarterback Jaden Rashada (Calif.), running back Cedric Baxter (Fla.) and athlete Micah Tease (Okla.) headlined the group, while the staff also saw a strong O-Line group in Luke Brown (Tenn.) and Connor Stroh (Texas). Also playing a huge role were current '23 commitments Anthony Evans III, Joey Su'a, Kaleb James, Luke Hasz and Quincy Rhodes, who made appeared to be working on adding to their now-11-man group.

Black Signs NLI, Updated Rivals150 Arkansas fans had to sweat it out an extra week, but Anthony Black ended any lingering concerns by officially signing with the Razorbacks on Wednesday. The news gives Arkansas — for the first time ever — three McDonald’s All-Americans in the same class, as he joins Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh, who signed during the early period. “Anthony brings so many things to the Razorback family and makes this overall class a diverse group with many strengths,” head coach Eric Musselman said in a statement. “He has proven at the highest levels that he is deserving of his many accolades. “His skillset for a person of his size is rare, especially at this stage of his career. He has tremendous length and can guard multiple positions. He is not only an excellent and willing passer, but he can use his athleticism to get his own shot from all three levels of the floor. Like the others in this class, he has a winning background and is a tremendous competitor.” On the same day Black put pen to paper, he was also bumped up to five-star status by Rivals. He jumped up eight spots to No. 19 and is the second-highest ranked Arkansas signee in the final Rivals150, moving ahead of Walsh (No. 24). The highest-ranked player is still Smith, who ended up No. 2 overall. That not only makes him the Razorbacks’ highest-ranked signee of the Rivals era, but arguably the most heralded signee in school history. The only guy who could make a case for that title? You’ve probably heard of him. Click here to see how all six Arkansas signees finished in the Rivals150, as well as a look at all of the Razorbacks’ Rivals150 signees since 2003. Click here for a trip down memory lane, as we look back at previous five-star signees in UA history.

Arkansas Legacy Eying Arkansas After Spring Game Visit One visitor who may have flown under the radar with all the nationally-ranked talent in town this weekend is three-star athlete Bruce Mitchell. The Lone Star (Texas) prospect holds a number of offers from around the country, including a P5 scholarship opportunity from Indiana. Though Arkansas hasn't yet pulled the trigger, Mitchell told HawgBeat that he and coach Dominique Bowman "talk often" and he's planning on attending some camps this summer to showcase his abilities further. As well as his on-field performance, Mitchell is a Little Rock native with extensive ties to the program. For more on Mitchell's recruitment and his connection with multiple former players - including a Hall of Honor member - check out our story here.



