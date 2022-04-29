Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Adds QB of the Future, Lose Speedy WR Commit

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

Abandoning Ship Arkansas’ top ten 2023 class took a massive hit last week with the de-commitment of Judson (Texas) three-star Anthony Evans III.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbmUgb2YgdGhlIGhhcmRlc3QgZGVjaXNpb25zIEnigJl2ZSBoYWQg dG8gbWFrZSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcv V1BTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jV1BTPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vdHBmc3F2YzFveSI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3RwZnNxdmMxb3k8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg4pqh77iP4pqh77iP QW50aG9ueSAoQUUzKUV2YW5zIElJSeKaoe+4j+Kaoe+4jyAoQEFudGhvbnlF dmFuc0lJSSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9BbnRob255 RXZhbnNJSUkvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTc2MzY3OTUyNDgzOTgzNDY/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjIsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

“One of the hardest decisions” he’s ever had to make came after weeks of conversation surrounding the speedy wideout’s commitment. Despite becoming the Razorbacks’ fourth commit to join the class back on Thanksgiving, Evans has strung together a run of impressive offers from the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma - culminating in his decision to back off of his commitment to Arkansas. Though he is no longer a part of Arkansas' sixth-ranked class, Evans maintained that he will still be heavily considering the Razorbacks as he reopens his recruitment.

Razorbacks Named Finalists for a Trio of 2023 Running Backs Coming out of 2021 it should be no secret that Arkansas likes to get its running backs involved in the gameplan early and often. Unlike other workhorse models, the SEC-leading Razorback rushing attack preferred to gash defenses by committee, providing a four-headed monster out of the backfield. After landing Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer Jr. in the '22 cycle, the nation's sixth-ranked class is still searching for commit No. 1 at the position - but they may not have to look much further. With numbers like Arkansas was able to produce in 2021, it becomes far less taxing to get top talent on campus. Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is starting to see the fruits of that labor this week, as three of the Razorbacks' '23 targets listed Arkansas among their top options. Cedric Baxter, the fourth-ranked back in his class included Arkansas in his list of five, to go along with Florida, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. See what the Edgewater (Fla.) four-star had to say about each of his five finalists here.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0idW5kIiBkaXI9 Imx0ciI+NS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pMbTdoY2Y4R28iPnBp Yy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9aTG03aGNmOEdvPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IENlZHJp YyDigJxDNOKAnSBCYXh0ZXIgSnIgKEBDZWRyaWNCYXh0ZXJKcjEpIDxhIGhy ZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ2VkcmljQmF4dGVySnIxL3N0YXR1 cy8xNTE3OTU3MDkyNDEzNTI2MDE4P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFw cmlsIDIzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

While Baxter is clearly a top priority for the staff, a pair of out-of-state backs also had some comments about Arkansas that put them on the radar. 5.8-four-star Dante Dowdell told Rivals' national recruiting analyst Nick Harris that while he won't be naming any top schools prior to his May 13 commitment, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee are all in the picture. Last, but certainly not is Miami-Norland (Florida) three-star Javin Simpkins. After releasing a top five of Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Texas and UCF earlier this month, Simpkins told Rivals' Ryan Wright that the list may be narrowed even further. While there's been no official announcement, Simpkins listed just three schools as official-visit locations. Louisville is locked in from June 17-19, but the remaining two spots - Arkansas and Texas - have yet to be scheduled.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5MZXTigJlzIHJpZGUsIGxhc3QgNSEhIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9ibGVzc2VkP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jYmxlc3NlZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90LmNvL00wQnlMM1NvOTIiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NMEJ5TDNTbzky PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEphdmluIOKAnEo34oCdIFNpbXBraW5zIChASmF2 aW5TaW1wa2lucykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9KYXZp blNpbXBraW5zL3N0YXR1cy8xNTExNzk1NjczNTUyODU5MTQ1P3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDYsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8 c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2 Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Rivals250 OT Gets Razorback Football Experience Ahead of Top Five Announcement The Razorbacks played host to one of the ~biggest~ offensive line targets on the board for their spring game back on April 16. Connor Stroh, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle out of Frisco-Wakeland (Texas) made his way to Fayetteville for a third time in order to catch Arkansas’ final open session of the spring. In what he called “almost completely a football day,” Stroh got the Razorback football game-day experience, including both pre and post-game film sessions and the ability to attend meetings with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy. Off the heels of yet another trip to Arkansas, Stroh plans to announce his top five schools later today.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Ub3AgNSBjb21pbmcgRnJpZGF5ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1dIU0ZCUmVjcnVpdGluZz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AV0hTRkJSZWNydWl0aW5nPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL1dha2VsYW5kRlRiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBX YWtlbGFuZEZUYmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9UcnVzdE15RXllc08/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRydXN0TXlF eWVzTzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9CbHVlQ2hp cE9MP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBCbHVlQ2hpcE9MPC9hPjwvcD4m bWRhc2g7IENvbm5vciBTdHJvaCAoQHN0cm9oX2Nvbm5vcikgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9zdHJvaF9jb25ub3Ivc3RhdHVzLzE1MTg2 MDk2NzcwOTI4OTY3Njk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjUs IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

For a better idea of where Arkansas stands ahead of that announcement, as well as a more complete look at his visit, check out the full story here.

Arkansas Makes the Cut for Two Top 2023 Prospects Speaking of massive offensive lineman, the Hogs got a bit of good news Thursday as they made the cut for 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle Logan Reichert. Reichert, hailing from Raytown (Mo.), splitting his list of 17 Power-Five offers to eight. Joining Arkansas in the race for the Rivals100 prospect's services are LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGFuayB5b3UgdG8gYWxsIHRoZSBjb2FjaGVzIHRoYXQgaGF2ZSBy ZWNydWl0ZWQgbWUgdGh1cyBmYXIgSSBhbSB0cnVseSBibGVzc2VkICEgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9ybGVkaXRzMjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHJsZWRpdHMyNDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 LmNvL3dGeldOMzFJVWQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93RnpXTjMxSVVkPC9h PjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExvZ2FuIFJlaWNoZXJ0IChATG9nYW5SZWljaGVydDQp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTG9nYW5SZWljaGVydDQv c3RhdHVzLzE1MTk3MjMyOTEwMjc0NjAwOTc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Though Arkansas hosted Reichert for a visit back in March, landing the nation's eighth-ranked tackle will be no easy feat. Brad Davis, who offered Reichert while he was at Arkansas back in May of 2021, remains a player in his recruitment now at LSU. As well as that, Reichert appears to be weighing prospects of joining forces with new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, or staying in state to play for his hometown-Tigers at Missouri. Just outside of the top 100 is Coppell (Texas) cornerback Braxton Myers, who also gave the Razorback faithful a bit news to brighten up their Thursday.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5GaW5hbCA3IEkgd2lsbCBiZSBDb21taXR0aW5nIE1heSAxNnRoISEg PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL2JsZXNzZWQ/ c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNibGVzc2VkPC9h PiDwn5mP8J+PviA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vd0d6b0xiUDAxWSI+ cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dHem9MYlAwMVk8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJh eHRvbiBNeWVycyAoQEJyYXh0b25NeWVyczIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYXh0b25NeWVyczIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTE5NzI0MDU2 MDI2Nzg3ODQzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDI4LCAyMDIy PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

With just over two weeks planned between his new final seven and May 16 commitment, it remains to be seen how much his finalists can provide an impact down the stretch. Fortunately for Arkansas, new defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman had a chance to make his impression earlier this month, as Myers was in Fayetteville for an April 9 visit.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5ONR3JlYXQgZGF5IGF0IEFya2Fuc2FzISHwn5CXIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9XUFM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNXUFM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QFJhem9yYmFja0ZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0NvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29h Y2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vVWMyb3dW d1o4cyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1VjMm93VndaOHM8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFz aDsgQnJheHRvbiBNeWVycyAoQEJyYXh0b25NeWVyczIzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0JyYXh0b25NeWVyczIzL3N0YXR1cy8xNTEy ODQ2OTExNDg4ODY0MjYzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkFwcmlsIDks IDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0 cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0 PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

Razorback Coaches Hit the Road With spring ball wrapping up this weekend, it's time for the football staff to shift into recruiting mode, and where better for the coaches to kick things off than in the Natural State? Thursday the entirety of the recruiting staff was out and about Arkansas, scouting high schools across the state for 2023, '24 and '25 talent. Expect to see some in-state offers pop up in droves over the next week, and stay tuned to the Recruiting Roundup for the latest offers, news and everything else Razorback Recruiting.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZXJlIHdlIGNvbWXigKYg8J+kq/CfkJfwn5KqIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdC5jby9RMVNwcFNEbG9vIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vUTFTcHBT RGxvbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBBcmthbnNhcyBGb290YmFsbCBSZWNydWl0 aW5nIChAUmF6b3JiYWNrRkJSZWMpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vUmF6b3JiYWNrRkJSZWMvc3RhdHVzLzE1MTk2ODEyNTQ3OTQ0NDQ4 MDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QXByaWwgMjgsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9i bG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9y bS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9z Y3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

#Locked In

After losing Evans on Friday night, the Razorbacks responded in a big way by landing their quarterback of the future, Malachi Singleton. Singleton, out of North Cobb (Ga.) picked Arkansas over a final three of Georgia, Miami and UCF.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFRCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvV1BTP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij4jV1BTPC9hPvCfkJfinaTvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNv L25oRUIyUk5BcXgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9uaEVCMlJOQXF4PC9hPjwv cD4mbWRhc2g7IE1hbGFjaGkgU2luZ2xldG9uIChATV8zU2luZ2xldG9uKSA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL01fM1NpbmdsZXRvbi9zdGF0 dXMvMTUxODY5Njc1OTY1NjE2MTI4MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5B cHJpbCAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMg c3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMi IGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Despite being rated a 5.5-three-star by Rivals, Singleton showed off his dual-threat ability in 2021, lighting up Georgia’s highest classification as a junior to the tune of 2316 yards and 24 touchdowns on 75% completion, as well as 1018 yards and 25 more scores by ground. The numbers, paired with a strong arm, quick decision-making and elite-level speed and escapability make him about as perfect a fit as Sam Pitman and Kendal Briles could have asked for within the Arkansas offense. For HawgBeat’s full coverage of what the Razorbacks are getting in their newest addition, check out - BREAKING: Hogs land QB for 2023 recruiting class and Film Breakdown: What Arkansas is getting in '23 QB commit Malachi Singleton

New Offers

The Portal