 Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Adds QB of the Future, Lose Speedy WR Commit
Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas Adds QB of the Future, Lose Speedy WR Commit

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
Alex Trader

The Roundup

Abandoning Ship

Arkansas’ top ten 2023 class took a massive hit last week with the de-commitment of Judson (Texas) three-star Anthony Evans III.

“One of the hardest decisions” he’s ever had to make came after weeks of conversation surrounding the speedy wideout’s commitment.

Despite becoming the Razorbacks’ fourth commit to join the class back on Thanksgiving, Evans has strung together a run of impressive offers from the likes of Georgia and Oklahoma - culminating in his decision to back off of his commitment to Arkansas.

Though he is no longer a part of Arkansas' sixth-ranked class, Evans maintained that he will still be heavily considering the Razorbacks as he reopens his recruitment.

Razorbacks Named Finalists for a Trio of 2023 Running Backs

Coming out of 2021 it should be no secret that Arkansas likes to get its running backs involved in the gameplan early and often. Unlike other workhorse models, the SEC-leading Razorback rushing attack preferred to gash defenses by committee, providing a four-headed monster out of the backfield.

After landing Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer Jr. in the '22 cycle, the nation's sixth-ranked class is still searching for commit No. 1 at the position - but they may not have to look much further.

With numbers like Arkansas was able to produce in 2021, it becomes far less taxing to get top talent on campus. Running backs coach Jimmy Smith is starting to see the fruits of that labor this week, as three of the Razorbacks' '23 targets listed Arkansas among their top options.

Cedric Baxter, the fourth-ranked back in his class included Arkansas in his list of five, to go along with Florida, Miami, Texas and Texas A&M. See what the Edgewater (Fla.) four-star had to say about each of his five finalists here.

While Baxter is clearly a top priority for the staff, a pair of out-of-state backs also had some comments about Arkansas that put them on the radar. 5.8-four-star Dante Dowdell told Rivals' national recruiting analyst Nick Harris that while he won't be naming any top schools prior to his May 13 commitment, Arkansas, Florida State, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee are all in the picture.

Last, but certainly not is Miami-Norland (Florida) three-star Javin Simpkins. After releasing a top five of Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Texas and UCF earlier this month, Simpkins told Rivals' Ryan Wright that the list may be narrowed even further.

While there's been no official announcement, Simpkins listed just three schools as official-visit locations. Louisville is locked in from June 17-19, but the remaining two spots - Arkansas and Texas - have yet to be scheduled.

Rivals250 OT Gets Razorback Football Experience Ahead of Top Five Announcement

The Razorbacks played host to one of the ~biggest~ offensive line targets on the board for their spring game back on April 16.

Connor Stroh, a 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle out of Frisco-Wakeland (Texas) made his way to Fayetteville for a third time in order to catch Arkansas’ final open session of the spring.

In what he called “almost completely a football day,” Stroh got the Razorback football game-day experience, including both pre and post-game film sessions and the ability to attend meetings with offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.

Off the heels of yet another trip to Arkansas, Stroh plans to announce his top five schools later today.

For a better idea of where Arkansas stands ahead of that announcement, as well as a more complete look at his visit, check out the full story here.

Arkansas Makes the Cut for Two Top 2023 Prospects

Speaking of massive offensive lineman, the Hogs got a bit of good news Thursday as they made the cut for 6-foot-7, 345-pound tackle Logan Reichert.

Reichert, hailing from Raytown (Mo.), splitting his list of 17 Power-Five offers to eight. Joining Arkansas in the race for the Rivals100 prospect's services are LSU, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon and Tennessee.

Though Arkansas hosted Reichert for a visit back in March, landing the nation's eighth-ranked tackle will be no easy feat. Brad Davis, who offered Reichert while he was at Arkansas back in May of 2021, remains a player in his recruitment now at LSU.

As well as that, Reichert appears to be weighing prospects of joining forces with new Oregon head coach Dan Lanning, or staying in state to play for his hometown-Tigers at Missouri.

Just outside of the top 100 is Coppell (Texas) cornerback Braxton Myers, who also gave the Razorback faithful a bit news to brighten up their Thursday.

With just over two weeks planned between his new final seven and May 16 commitment, it remains to be seen how much his finalists can provide an impact down the stretch.

Fortunately for Arkansas, new defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman had a chance to make his impression earlier this month, as Myers was in Fayetteville for an April 9 visit.

Razorback Coaches Hit the Road

With spring ball wrapping up this weekend, it's time for the football staff to shift into recruiting mode, and where better for the coaches to kick things off than in the Natural State?

Thursday the entirety of the recruiting staff was out and about Arkansas, scouting high schools across the state for 2023, '24 and '25 talent. Expect to see some in-state offers pop up in droves over the next week, and stay tuned to the Recruiting Roundup for the latest offers, news and everything else Razorback Recruiting.

#Locked In

After losing Evans on Friday night, the Razorbacks responded in a big way by landing their quarterback of the future, Malachi Singleton.

Singleton, out of North Cobb (Ga.) picked Arkansas over a final three of Georgia, Miami and UCF.

Despite being rated a 5.5-three-star by Rivals, Singleton showed off his dual-threat ability in 2021, lighting up Georgia’s highest classification as a junior to the tune of 2316 yards and 24 touchdowns on 75% completion, as well as 1018 yards and 25 more scores by ground.

The numbers, paired with a strong arm, quick decision-making and elite-level speed and escapability make him about as perfect a fit as Sam Pitman and Kendal Briles could have asked for within the Arkansas offense.

For HawgBeat’s full coverage of what the Razorbacks are getting in their newest addition, check out - BREAKING: Hogs land QB for 2023 recruiting class and Film Breakdown: What Arkansas is getting in '23 QB commit Malachi Singleton

