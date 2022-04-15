Recruiting Roundup: Visitors Flocking in for Spring Ball Finale Saturday

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!
Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net
Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:
aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net
(404) 973-9901
www.myperfectfranchise.net
The Roundup
Another Huge Weekend for Football
While there won't be a traditional contest to wrap up Spring Ball, the team will be hosting a public practice Saturday, where the Razorback Faithful can get their first look at the new roster. With that, comes a host of visitors looking to see what Fayetteville has to offer.
After a group that featured four Rivals250 players coming through the Arkansas facilities last weekend, the Hogs seem to be right back at it with another strong crop to close spring ball. Headlining that list are a trio of '23 Razorback commits (Kaleb James, Joey Su'a and Anthony Evans III) and 2023 three-star QB Jaden Rashada, out of Pittsburg (Calif.).
For more on Rashada and all the other prospects expected in Fayetteville this weekend, check out HawgBeat's visitor thread here.
Top Basketball Target Locks in Official Visit
Eric Musselman has made recruiting a priority since taking over for the Razorbacks in 2019. Whether it be through the portal or on the trail, Fayetteville has become a top destination for the nation's biggest available prospects, and he's hoping to continue that with 2023 four-star guard Layden Blocker.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) announced that he will be at Arkansas from June 6-8 on an official visit. Despite his current residence in Wichita, Blocker is a Little Rock native and has shown interest in the hometown Hogs throughout his recruitment.
The national standout was dominant this weekend for Bradley Beal Elite (AAU) at EYBL Session One in Orlando (Fla.), averaging 20.8 points (53% FG, 54% 3FG), 3.5 assists and two steals.
Rivals100 O-Lineman High on Arkansas After Saturday Visit
One of the aforementioned Rivals250 prospects in town last weekend was 6-foot-7, 335-pound offensive tackle Miles McVay.
McVay included Arkansas in his top 12 shortly after his visit Saturday, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.
Out of East St. Louis (Ill.), McVay holds a connection with one of Arkansas' newest additions to the staff, and a little bit of home away from home could position the Hogs into a good spot for the nation's No. 56 prospect.
For more on that connection, how his visit went and what's next for McVay, check out our full story here.
Top 2025 QB Prospect Planning Return Visit After Successful Day in Fayetteville
Another high-priority prospect on campus Saturday was 2025 QB Kelden Ryan. Ryan, out of Keller Central (Texas) holds an impressive offer list of Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Pitt and SMU.
He described his interaction with Sam Pittman as "great," and noted some of his favorite moments of the visit, as well as what's next for him in his recruitment in our full story about his weekend trip.
Hogs Play Host to Priority Midweek Visitors
Sandwiched between two massive groups, a quartet of midweek visitors kept the momentum flowing throughout the week.
Vysen Lang ('23), a four-star offensive tackle out of Alabama, was in town for the second time this calendar year. After coming down as a part of the Razorbacks' first round of Junior Days in Jan., Lang doubled up on Fayetteville after earlier trips to Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.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Also in the '23 class were a pair of three-star running backs Kelvin Black and Jeremiyah Love.
Black kicked off the group with a Tuesday visit hot off of an invite to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. The high-three-star holds just two FBS offers to date, from his hometown Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.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Love visited with Christian Brothers College High (Mo.) teammate and Rivals250 wideout Jeremiah McClellan ('24), and the duo are stacking high-level offers, with a combined 46 between the two.
Razorback Commits Show Out at Dallas Rivals Camp
As we mentioned in last week's roundup, a pair of Arkansas commits made their way to Dallas (Texas) for the latest stop in Rivals' camp series.
Joey Su'a and Kaleb James were among many high-level prospects to compete at the camp, and while we don't have footage of the future Hogs going toe-to-toe, both have reps from the camp that are showcased below.
In addition to participating, James earned the recognition of being a standout by Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney.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New Offers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