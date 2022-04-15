 HawgBeat - Recruiting Roundup: Visitors Flocking in for Spring Ball Finale Saturday
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-15 11:30:05 -0500') }} football Edit

Recruiting Roundup: Visitors Flocking in for Spring Ball Finale Saturday

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:

aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net

(404) 973-9901

www.myperfectfranchise.net

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

Another Huge Weekend for Football

While there won't be a traditional contest to wrap up Spring Ball, the team will be hosting a public practice Saturday, where the Razorback Faithful can get their first look at the new roster. With that, comes a host of visitors looking to see what Fayetteville has to offer.

After a group that featured four Rivals250 players coming through the Arkansas facilities last weekend, the Hogs seem to be right back at it with another strong crop to close spring ball. Headlining that list are a trio of '23 Razorback commits (Kaleb James, Joey Su'a and Anthony Evans III) and 2023 three-star QB Jaden Rashada, out of Pittsburg (Calif.).

For more on Rashada and all the other prospects expected in Fayetteville this weekend, check out HawgBeat's visitor thread here.

Top Basketball Target Locks in Official Visit

Eric Musselman has made recruiting a priority since taking over for the Razorbacks in 2019. Whether it be through the portal or on the trail, Fayetteville has become a top destination for the nation's biggest available prospects, and he's hoping to continue that with 2023 four-star guard Layden Blocker.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pound prospect out of Sunrise Christian Academy (Kan.) announced that he will be at Arkansas from June 6-8 on an official visit. Despite his current residence in Wichita, Blocker is a Little Rock native and has shown interest in the hometown Hogs throughout his recruitment.

The national standout was dominant this weekend for Bradley Beal Elite (AAU) at EYBL Session One in Orlando (Fla.), averaging 20.8 points (53% FG, 54% 3FG), 3.5 assists and two steals.

Rivals100 O-Lineman High on Arkansas After Saturday Visit

One of the aforementioned Rivals250 prospects in town last weekend was 6-foot-7, 335-pound offensive tackle Miles McVay.

McVay included Arkansas in his top 12 shortly after his visit Saturday, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Illinois, LSU, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon and USC.

Out of East St. Louis (Ill.), McVay holds a connection with one of Arkansas' newest additions to the staff, and a little bit of home away from home could position the Hogs into a good spot for the nation's No. 56 prospect.

For more on that connection, how his visit went and what's next for McVay, check out our full story here.

Top 2025 QB Prospect Planning Return Visit After Successful Day in Fayetteville

Another high-priority prospect on campus Saturday was 2025 QB Kelden Ryan. Ryan, out of Keller Central (Texas) holds an impressive offer list of Arkansas, Baylor, Cal, Pitt and SMU.

He described his interaction with Sam Pittman as "great," and noted some of his favorite moments of the visit, as well as what's next for him in his recruitment in our full story about his weekend trip.

Hogs Play Host to Priority Midweek Visitors

Sandwiched between two massive groups, a quartet of midweek visitors kept the momentum flowing throughout the week.

Vysen Lang ('23), a four-star offensive tackle out of Alabama, was in town for the second time this calendar year. After coming down as a part of the Razorbacks' first round of Junior Days in Jan., Lang doubled up on Fayetteville after earlier trips to Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M and Vanderbilt.

Also in the '23 class were a pair of three-star running backs Kelvin Black and Jeremiyah Love.

Black kicked off the group with a Tuesday visit hot off of an invite to the Hawaii Tiki Bowl. The high-three-star holds just two FBS offers to date, from his hometown Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks and the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Love visited with Christian Brothers College High (Mo.) teammate and Rivals250 wideout Jeremiah McClellan ('24), and the duo are stacking high-level offers, with a combined 46 between the two.

Razorback Commits Show Out at Dallas Rivals Camp

As we mentioned in last week's roundup, a pair of Arkansas commits made their way to Dallas (Texas) for the latest stop in Rivals' camp series.

Joey Su'a and Kaleb James were among many high-level prospects to compete at the camp, and while we don't have footage of the future Hogs going toe-to-toe, both have reps from the camp that are showcased below.

In addition to participating, James earned the recognition of being a standout by Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney.

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

New Offers

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}