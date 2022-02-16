2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Defensive Ends
Locked In
This will look slightly different from the initial write-up I had for this entry, but with Quincy Rhodes announcing his commitment Tuesday afternoon, it only made sense to start off the defensive end Big Board with 2023's newest addition.
The in-state prospect out of North Little Rock picked up his offer at Arkansas' second Junior Day back in January, and from there it was quick work towards his decision to stay home.
Listed at 6-foot-6, 245-pounds, Rhodes was given a 5.8-four-star rating shortly after attending the Hogs' prospect day. With an explosive style of play that pairs with some big-time hit power, Rhodes offers the Arkansas defense a versatile option off the edge that will fit well paired with the rest of the recent crop of defensive end commitments.
Kaleb James was one of the least surprising adds of the '23 class to this point. While his commitment was long expected by Hog fans and media, the staff is certainly happy bringing in the high-three-star talent.
Out of Texas, James will suit up for his senior season at Mansfield after spending three years at Nolan Catholic. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive end prospect called the Hogs on his 17th birthday, and he's been a vocal recruiter for the group since.
Ranked as Rivals' No. 32 strong-side defensive end in the '23 class, James' commitment brought major momentum for the Hogs on the trail, and a solid senior season could see him make the short leap up to a four-star rating.
Top Targets
Chandavian Bradley is arguably the biggest feasible target remaining on the board at any position for the Hogs. After being rated No. 191 just four months ago, Bradley jumped first to No. 88 and more recently No. 27 in Rivals' latest update.
Boasting 24 other Power 5 offers, Bradley has no shortage of options to consider while making his decision. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound end released his top 15 schools in December, landing the Hogs among the likes of Arizona State, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.
One reason the Hogs found themselves in that crop was Bradley's visit for Arkansas' Black Friday win over Missouri, where he posted on his Twitter that "Arkansas fans different yo!"
With the momentum of a nine-win season and the nation's third-ranked 2023 recruiting class, it's fair for the Hogs to be happy with their chances at the Rivals100 prospect out of Platte County (Mo.).
