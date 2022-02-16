2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Defensive Ends

Locked In

This will look slightly different from the initial write-up I had for this entry, but with Quincy Rhodes announcing his commitment Tuesday afternoon, it only made sense to start off the defensive end Big Board with 2023's newest addition.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hTYW1QaXR0bWFuP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hEZWtlQWRhbXM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3Ny YyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoRGVrZUFkYW1zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rvd2VsbF9Mb2dnYWlucz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ARG93ZWxsX0xvZ2dhaW5zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0ZCQ29hY2hKU21pdGg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEZCQ29hY2hKU21pdGg8L2E+IEkgYW0gQmxlc3NlZCBhbmQgVGhhbmtmdWwg dG8gYmUgYSBSYXpvcmJhY2shISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdURz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9DT01NSVRURUQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNDT01NSVRURUQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy93YWxrYnlmYWl0aG5vdGJ5c2lnaHQ/c3JjPWhhc2gm YW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiN3YWxrYnlmYWl0aG5vdGJ5c2ln aHQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9n b2hvZ3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNnb2hv Z3M8L2E+IPCfkJfwn5CX8J+QlyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vNkJm ekk5M2ZVOCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzZCZnpJOTNmVTg8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUXVpbmN5IFJob2RlcyBKciAoQFF1aW5jeVJob2Rlc0pyMykgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9RdWluY3lSaG9kZXNKcjMvc3Rh dHVzLzE0OTM3MTMxNTkzOTEyNTY1NzY/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ RmVicnVhcnkgMTUsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

The in-state prospect out of North Little Rock picked up his offer at Arkansas' second Junior Day back in January, and from there it was quick work towards his decision to stay home. Listed at 6-foot-6, 245-pounds, Rhodes was given a 5.8-four-star rating shortly after attending the Hogs' prospect day. With an explosive style of play that pairs with some big-time hit power, Rhodes offers the Arkansas defense a versatile option off the edge that will fit well paired with the rest of the recent crop of defensive end commitments.

Kaleb James was one of the least surprising adds of the '23 class to this point. While his commitment was long expected by Hog fans and media, the staff is certainly happy bringing in the high-three-star talent. Out of Texas, James will suit up for his senior season at Mansfield after spending three years at Nolan Catholic. The 6-foot-4, 243-pound defensive end prospect called the Hogs on his 17th birthday, and he's been a vocal recruiter for the group since. Ranked as Rivals' No. 32 strong-side defensive end in the '23 class, James' commitment brought major momentum for the Hogs on the trail, and a solid senior season could see him make the short leap up to a four-star rating.

Top Targets

Chandavian Bradley is arguably the biggest feasible target remaining on the board at any position for the Hogs. After being rated No. 191 just four months ago, Bradley jumped first to No. 88 and more recently No. 27 in Rivals' latest update. Boasting 24 other Power 5 offers, Bradley has no shortage of options to consider while making his decision. The 6-foot-6, 210-pound end released his top 15 schools in December, landing the Hogs among the likes of Arizona State, Florida, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, Tennessee, Texas A&M and Wisconsin.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGlzIGp1c3QgaG93IEkgZmVlbCBhdCB0aGlzIG1vbWVudCEgVGhp bmdzIGNhbiBjaGFuZ2XinZfvuI88YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3JsZWRpdHMyND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AcmxlZGl0czI0 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BDSFNBdGhsZXRp Y3MxP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBQQ0hTQXRobGV0aWNzMTwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IZXJvS2FudT9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASGVyb0thbnU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vX3BjcGlyYXRlcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A X3BjcGlyYXRlczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9E ZW1ldHJpY0RXYXJyZW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERlbWV0cmlj RFdhcnJlbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9VQU5l eHRGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVUFOZXh0Rm9vdGJh bGw8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9Z b3VuZ0tpbmc/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNZ b3VuZ0tpbmc8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9WS3lTUUUyeEFr Ij5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vVkt5U1FFMnhBazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyDw nZWQ8J2VhvCdlYzihJXwnZS+IPCdlYLwnZWA4oSV8J2UviAoQGNoYW5kYXZp YW4yMykgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jaGFuZGF2aWFu MjMvc3RhdHVzLzE0Njk0MjcxNDY0MDk5ODQwMDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTAsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==