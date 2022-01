Recruiting Roundup: Kaleb James commits, Junior Day No. 2 is here and more

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, as well as the Razorbacks' latest offers.

Junior Days Update

Last weekend was a major one for Arkansas recruiting. The first of three Junior Days proved mightily successful for the Razorbacks dispute less-than-favorable weather.

Among those who trekked through the wintery weather Saturday were four-star defensive end Ashton Porter, four-star wideout Cole Adamas, four-star offensive tackle Connor Stroh and 2024 prospects Walker White (QB) and Parker Livingstone (WR).

One theme which ran rampant throughout the group was that the staff, and campus were strong selling points. Check out HawgBeat's Football Recruiting Notebook from Arkansas' Jan. 15 Junior Day for tidbits about all those prospects and more.

Also in town were highly-touted 2023 prospects Luke Hasz and Kaleb James. James, who would go on to commit later in the week, appeared to take advantage of another visit opportunity with his future coaches ahead of his commitment date. Hasz, on the other hand, would prove a special addition for Dowell Loggains' tight end room.

With ties to the university and an apparent affinity for the coaching staff and surrounding area, it looks like things may be heating up between Arkansas and the former Oklahoma commit.

For HawgBeat's up-to-date list of this weekend's Junior Day visitors, check out our thread over at The Trough.

Where in the World is Kendal Briles?

It was a whirlwind of a week for Kendal Briles, and after reports that Miami and new coach Mario Cristobal offered the 39-year-old the offensive coordinator position news broke that he'd be returning to Arkansas for a third season under a restructured deal.

Throughout the chaos, Briles made sure to document his travels, with a little help from a former Razorback position coach.