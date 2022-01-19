2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Wide Receivers

A combination of straight-line speed, shiftiness with the ball, deep-threat potential and a willingness to get his hands dirty in the run game make Evans a true Swiss Army Knife at the wideout position.

The Razorbacks' Thanksgiving Day addition of Anthony Evans III came as a massive surprise, until you click on his tape.

Just four plays into his film you can understand why Jaden Greathouse is rated as highly as he is by recruiting services.

The Rivals100 wideout has all the tools you could ask for at the position, and he just so happens to be doing it against some of the top high school competition in the country at Westlake (Texas).

There haven't been any signs that the Razorbacks are truly "in" on this recruitment just yet, but the coaches may have done themselves a huge favor by becoming the first SEC school to offer the 5.9 four-star.

It's hard to look at what Treylon Burks was able to do at Arkansas and not be intrigued by playing within Kendal Briles offense, and Greathouse looks to be a great fit in an effort to follow in those footsteps.

With the tremendous haul of wideouts the Razorbacks brought in in 2022, this would be a heckuva way to keep the momentum rolling in Fayetteville.