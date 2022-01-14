Recruiting Roundup: Junior Days and a chance to land commit No. 6 in '23

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, as well as the Razorbacks' latest offers.

Coincidentally, he also announced recently that he'd be committing on his 17th birthday (Jan. 18), just two days after he's set to depart from Fayetteville.

The 5.7 three-star defensive end has been to campus a number of times since receiving his offer from Arkansas, and he'll be back over the weekend for the first go-around of Junior Days.

It's no secret to those who follow Razorback recruiting that Kaleb James has become a priority for the staff.

As well as his commitment date being set, the Razorbacks could be in for even better news should James decide on Arkansas come the 18th.

The timing of the event, as well as the previous interactions, should have Arkansas fans feeling optimistic about the prospect of adding a sixth commitment to the class of 2023 sooner rather than later.

Mansfield High School just so happens to be the home of Rivals250 prospect and Arkansas target Brenden Jordan. Jordan has expressed interest in the Razorbacks, and has family ties to the area, making the possibility of a teammate putting in work on the trail all the more enticing for Sam Pittman and the rest of the staff.

All aboard for Junior Days

With Arkansas' historic start to the 2022 early-signing period it's important for the coaches to keep the momentum flowing into 2023.

Junior Days provide just that opportunity, allowing the coaches to jumpstart the '23 recruitment cycle. Arkansas' current group ranks fifth nationally with its five commitments, but there's reason for optimism ahead of these next few weeks.

While James is the clear No. 1 name for Razorback fans to keep their eyes on this weekend, there are a number of other high-level prospects that Sam Pittman and Co. have their eyes on.

For a full list of those players, as well as updates on attendees as we get them, check out our Junior Day Visitors thread over on our premium message board, The Trough.

Staff looking to add a third TE to '23 class?

Continuing HawgBeat's 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board series, we took a look at the tight end position.

Though the Hogs already have two talented tight ends committed for the '23 class, former Oklahoma commit Luke Hasz poses an interesting proposition for the staff.

Opting to follow many of his Sooner-peers back into the open market following Lincoln Riley's departure from OU, Hasz is arguably the only player remaining at the position who could be entertained as a third take at tight end.

Family connections to the university as well as serious interest shown throughout his recruitment, the remainder of Hasz's process should prove highly interesting to Razorback fans.

Early-enrollee shines in latest Film Breakdown

Last, but certainly not least, let's take a look at one of Arkansas' most interesting 2022 signees - Jaylen Lewis.

Lewis, out of Brownsville, Tenn., is rated as a 5.7 three-star and looks to bolster a recently depleted safety room for the Razorbacks. In my reaction to his signing day highlights, you get a glimpse of what Sam Carter and Barry Odom will have to work with when Lewis steps foot on campus this spring.