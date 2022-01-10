2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Tight Ends
Locked In
It didn't take long for the No. 1 player in the state for 2023 to announce his decision to stay home.
Rivals250 prospect Shamar Easter, out of Ashdown, became the first to join Arkansas' class, and it was a major pickup for Sam Pittman's staff. Despite holding a (compared to others on this list) limited offer sheet, Easter kicked off his 2021 with a wave of national attention.
More from HawgBeat
Future Arkansas teammates Henley, Easter meet in playoffs
HawgBeat Film Breakdown: 2023 commit Shamar Easter dominates in Week 0
VIDEO ANALYSIS: What Arkansas is getting in 4-star TE Shamar Easter
BREAKING: 2023 top-100 in-state prospect picks Arkansas
Easter hopes to add to Hogs' solid history with in-state tight ends
Dowell Loggains key to Shamar Easter's decision
No Easter is complete without some Hamm (yes, I know that joke has been used upwards of 10,000 times, but let me have this one), and Jaden Hamm's commitment just one day after his 6-foot-5 counterpart likely shored up what looks to be a very solid tight end group for Dowell Loggains.
More from HawgBeat
Top Targets
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news