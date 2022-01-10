 2023 Arkansas Razorbacks Football Recruiting Big Board - Tight Ends
2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Tight Ends

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Locked In

It didn't take long for the No. 1 player in the state for 2023 to announce his decision to stay home.

Rivals250 prospect Shamar Easter, out of Ashdown, became the first to join Arkansas' class, and it was a major pickup for Sam Pittman's staff. Despite holding a (compared to others on this list) limited offer sheet, Easter kicked off his 2021 with a wave of national attention.

No Easter is complete without some Hamm (yes, I know that joke has been used upwards of 10,000 times, but let me have this one), and Jaden Hamm's commitment just one day after his 6-foot-5 counterpart likely shored up what looks to be a very solid tight end group for Dowell Loggains.

Top Targets

