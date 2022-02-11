 HawgBeat - Recruiting Roundup: Hoops is on fire, Hogs in the running for 4* S and more
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-11 09:29:29 -0600') }} football Edit

Recruiting Roundup: Hoops is on fire, Hogs in the running for 4* S and more

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Staff Writer
@TraderUark

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net

Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at:

aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net

(404) 973-9901

www.myperfectfranchise.net

NOT A SUBSCRIBER? SIGN UP TODAY FOR ACCESS TO ALL OF HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM CONTENT AND FEATURES

The Roundup

New Hoops Rivals150

It seems like Nick Smith Jr. is finding his way into this roundup every week these days. This time it’s because of his position in the latest Rivals150.

Not only is Smith a rare five-star recruit for the Razorbacks, but he is now tied for the highest-ranked Arkansas basketball signee during the Rivals era. Checking in at No. 4, he matches Al Jefferson - who never actually made it to campus - for the top spot.

Fellow 2022 signee Jordan Walsh also picked up his fifth star, moving up to No. 19. That means Arkansas has two five-star signees in the same class after having just four in the previous 20 classes combined.

The Razorbacks’ other three signees - Derrian Ford (No. 77), Joseph Pinion (No. 129) and Barry Dunning Jr. (No. 134) - were also included in the Rivals150, which will update one more time following the McDonald’s All-American Game on March 29.

An updated version of the Rivals150 for the Class of 2023 dropped Thursday, as well, and the 2024 class rankings will get a refresh - and expand from 40 to 70 - on Friday. Click here to see where Arkansas’ top 2023 targets are ranked.


Hogs Land in Top 3 for Major '23 Safety Target

In the world of football recruiting it’s been a proverbial ghost town. The bout of commitments from the month of January makes last week’s start to the dead period that much more evident, but that could change Sunday.

Mansfield (Texas) safety prospect and longtime Razorback target Brenden Jordan announced Tuesday that he’d be making his college decision between Arizona, Arkansas and Texas Tech.

Arkansas has a number of factors pointing to the staff feeling good about their chances with the Rivals250 defensive back. The largest of which being that Jordan is originally from Arkansas, and holds some family ties within the state.

As well as the obvious allure of playing in front of a home crowd, 2023 Arkansas commit Kaleb James transferred to Mansfield this offseason, adding yet another hog-calling voice into the mix. Finally, this decision coming just after new defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman re-offered Jordan points to the potential for a great kickoff to Super Bowl Sunday for Razorback fans.

Big Board SZN

While it was an exponentially slow week on the trail for Arkansas, the Razorbacks showed out in a big way on their way to the National Football League. Two of the five Razorbacks to receive an invite to the NFL Scouting Combine happen to be coming out of the defensive line group.

Anchoring the middle for the Hogs this season was Illinois State transfer John Ridgeway, whose presence was felt in the run game a number of times throughout the year.

Despite bringing in the No. 26 class in the country in 2022, one notably missed group was the defensive tackle position. Ridgeway's departure and the lack of a young talent to develop from the group make the addition of a '23 defensive tackle that much more important for Sam Pittman's staff.

This week in HawgBeat's 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board series, we took a look at some of the defensive tackles the Hogs have taken an interest in in the '23 class, as well as where they may stand within the prospects' recruitments.

Super 60 Showcase

Arkansas was well represented at Prep Baseball Report’s annual Super 60 Showcase last weekend, with five signees among the 65 total participants. That was more than any other school, ahead of LSU’s four.

The group included a trio of right-handed pitchers, including in-state products Cooper Dossett (Springdale Har-Ber) and Gage Wood (Batesville). The third was Ben Bybee, who’s out of Blue Valley Southwest High in Overland Park, Kan.

Two position players also went to the event: middle infielder Easton Swofford, an in-state product from South Side Bee Branch, and corner infielder Reese Robinett from just over the northeast border of the state in Kennett, Mo.

It is a high-profile event that feature three Arkansas signees last year - Kendall Diggs, Max Soliz Jr. and Nick Moten - and has previously included the likes of Christian Franklin, Connor Noland, Chad Spanberger, Clark Eagan and others.

Here are a few clips from this year’s participants…

New Offers

**JOIN THE CONVERSATION WITH ARKANSAS FANS ON THE TOUGH, HAWGBEAT'S PREMIUM MESSAGE BOARD**

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}