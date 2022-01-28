Recruiting Roundup: Pair of new commits, PWOs galore, new offers and more

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, as well as the Razorbacks' latest offers.

Burger Boys

For the first time in more than three decades, Arkansas had a pair of signees selected as McDonald’s All-Americans earlier this week. Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh - the top two players in the Razorbacks’ touted 2022 class - will play in the game on March 29 in Chicago.

Smith, who is playing his senior year at North Little Rock, is the No. 16 overall player in the class, according to Rivals, and is a rare five-star signee for the Razorbacks.

Playing at Link Academy in Branson, Mo., Walsh is just outside the five-star range on Rivals, checking in at No. 31 in the Rivals150. He’s a five-star prospect by other outlets.

The last time one McDonald’s All-American Game featured multiple Arkansas signees was actually 1992, when Corliss Williamson and Michael Lloyd played. However, Lloyd never made it to campus because of academic issues.

You have to go back to 1988 for the last time a pair of actual future Razorbacks played in the prestigious game. Both of the guys that year eventually led Arkansas to a Final Four and became first-round picks: Lee Mayberry and Todd Day.

Assuming they both make it to campus as expected, Smith and Walsh will be the 15th and 16th McDonald’s All-Americans to play at Arkansas.

Big Board SZN

In this week's edition of my 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board, we took a look at arguably the most important position on the field - Offensive Tackle.

Headlining the group was none other than 6-foot-7, 355-pound Frisco Wakeland (Texas) four-star Connor Stroh. Stroh only recently added his offer from the Razorbacks, but Sam Pittman and Cody Kennedy have taken a real interest him, and visits to a number of Texas schools will have the staff in a dogfight for their second O-Line commit of the '23 class.

Strong Visitor List for Junior Day Three

Arkansas has hosted a slew of key visitors over its first two weeks of Junior Days, and the Razorback staff shouldn't be expecting any less for the finale.

Among the group will be a primary '23 quarterback target and a number of high-three-stars, as well as a commit and a Rivals100 prospect. For information about who you should be on the lookout for Saturday, as well as updates as we get them surrounding everything Junior Day, check out our thread over at The Trough.