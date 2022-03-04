Recruiting Roundup: Another round of Junior Days, new offers and more

Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Pair of Hoops Commits Named to All-America Team As per tradition here at the recruiting roundup, let's start off with Razorback commit and No. 4-overall prospect in the 2022 class, Nick Smith Jr.'s latest accolades. Just a couple of weeks removed from being named a finalist for the National High School Player of the Year Award, Smith found himself honored by the Naismith Trophy yet again. Smith was named to the All-American First Team, along with fellow top prospects Kyle Flipowski, Keyonte George, Dereck Lively II and Dariq Whitehead. Not far behind was Smith's future teammate and five-star SF prospect Jordan Walsh. The pair of Hog commits was in attendance for Arkansas' 75-73 win over Kentucky last weekend, and it's safe to say that the Razorback faithful are looking forward to seeing what the All-Americans can do on the Hill. As well as an All-American weekend, Smith made more history as he picked up an invitation to the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland (Ore.). Smith and his North Little Rock cohort Kel'el Ware became just the seventh duo of high school teammates to find their way onto the Hoop Summit team.

2023 Reciever Stacking Offers Despite Arkansas Commitment In a busier news week for the football team, this story likely remains in the drafts, but with a slow roll for the '23 class, we may as well take a look into Razorback commit Anthony Evans III's recent tweets. The three-star Judson (Texas) wideout surprised everyone with his Thanksgiving Day announcement that he'd be continuing his football career at Arkansas. Since that time, Evans has been pretty outspoken about his future home and continued to show love to the program following his visit for the Hogs' first Junior Day of 2022. He has also, however, picked up a number of offers since departing from the Hill on Jan. 15. Pac 12 schools have come fast and furious, with the speedy wideout adding Colorado, Utah and Washington State to the mix. Also jumping into the race have been UNLV and SEC foe Missouri. Now, like I said before, this isn't necessarily anything to be worried about if you're Sam Pittman or Kenny Guiton, and may even be a boost towards a potential ranking bump as his tape continues to circulate on a national stage.

Big Board Szn Continuing our series taking a look at Arkansas' 2023 football recruiting big board by position, this week spotlighting the safety position. The Hogs are no strangers to top-level talent at the safety spot, currently boasting a preseason All-American in Jalen Catalon. While bringing in a guy like Catalon is no easy task, the Hogs have upwards of 25 offers on the board already, and a trio of top targets to keep an eye on. One such target is four-star Rivals250 prospect out of Cardinal Ritter (Mo.), Marvin Burks. Burks was at Arkansas' last round of Junior Days, and said that he "loves Arkansas" and noted that it's not that far from his hometown of St. Louis. To see who else loom as top targets, and the rest of the offers/where they stand, check out the full 2023 Arkansas Football Big Board - Safeties

Junior Day Visitors

After the conclusion of the NCAA's "Dead Period" last month and an eventful January, the Razorback staff is raring to kick off another round of Junior Days Saturday. Last month,the Hogs landed former-Oklahoma commitment Luke Hasz, and they'll have an opportunity to star their attempt at a repeat with the No. 3 running back in the '23 class, Treyaun Webb. Webb, like Hasz, decommitted from the Sooners following Lincoln Riley's departure back in December. Since then, he's been in search of a new place to call home, and the Razorbacks have quite the pitch for the Rivals100 back. After posting the SEC's top rushing offense in 2021, it's clear to see why a back like Webb, or Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year Dylan Edwards, would be interested in jumping aboard and playing within Kendal Briles' system. As well as a stacked group for the '23 class, 2024 prospect Ryan Wingo will be in town for another visit to the Hill Saturday. Though the atmosphere won't be quite up to par with what the 6-foot-2, 195-pound back witnessed when attending Arkansas' matchup with Texas, the Hogs have something no one else can offer. The name Wingo should stand out to Razorback fans, as Ryan's older brother, Ronnie, played four seasons in Fayetteville from 2009-12. For a full list of this week's visitors, updates from the weekend and much, much more, check out this thread over at The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.

New Offers

Re-offers