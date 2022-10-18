Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic Littered with Razorback Commits Arkansas fans will have a chance to see some future Hogs in action before they make their way to Fayetteville as the roster for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic featured a quartet of Razorback commits. Oxford (Miss.) will be sending linebacker commit Alex Sanford to represent the Magnolia State while Alabama's squad will feature Davion Dozier (WR), TJ Metcalf (S) and Dallas Young (CB). With two of the three set to enroll early at Arkansas, this could well be the last high school athletic event they compete in. Though Alabama has dominated the series, Mississippi will be seeking their first win since 2019 on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium (South Alabama).

Bixby Brothers Shine in 56th-Straight Win Two Razorback commits that have quietly dominated their senior seasons are Dylan and Luke Hasz. Following Bixby's 56th-straight victory - good for the longest active streak in the nation, the Spartans recognized both Hasz brothers as players of the game.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDYgT2ZmZW5zaXZlIFBsYXllciBvZiB0aGUgV2VlazogPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdWtlSGFzejU/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEx1a2VIYXN6NTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0JpeGJ5U3BhcnRhbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaXhieVNwYXJ0YW5zPC9hPiB8IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VbmRlbmlhYmxl P3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVW5kZW5pYWJs ZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3k0QWJldDZHMloiPnBpYy50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS95NEFiZXQ2RzJaPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpeGJ5U3Bh cnRhbkZvb3RiYWxsIChAQml4YnlTcGFydGFuRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQml4YnlTcGFydGFuRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODA3MTg5 ODU3NjY2MTI5OTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwg MjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Luke managed 97 yards and this long touchdown on just four catches, good enough to earn him the offensive player of the week nod. The list of accolades didn't stop there, however, as he announced Monday that he'd been selected to compete in the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game, with a formal jersey presentation at Bixby on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m. On the defensive side of the ball, Dylan was awarded the "Big Hit of the Week" as he demolished the receiver en route to breaking up the pass on the shallow crosser.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XZWVrIDYgQmlnIEhpdCBvZiB0aGUgV2VlazogPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EeWxhbkhhc3o/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+QER5bGFuSGFzejwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL0JpeGJ5U3BhcnRhbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNCaXhieVNwYXJ0YW5zPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VbmRlbmlhYmxlP3NyYz1oYXNo JmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVW5kZW5pYWJsZTwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3lvRnZFRTJBaGkiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS95b0Z2RUUyQWhpPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpeGJ5U3BhcnRhbkZvb3Ri YWxsIChAQml4YnlTcGFydGFuRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vQml4YnlTcGFydGFuRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODA3MjA0NzM0NjU1ODU2 NjQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNCwgMjAyMjwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Augustave Flashes Dominance Yet Again with 200-Yard Performance After highlighting his 87-yard, two-touchdown showing last week, Razorback running back commit Isaiah Augustave reminded Arkansas fans why he was such a high-priority target for RBs coach Jimmy Smith. Toting the ball for a career-high 201 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries (50.3), Augustave flashed size, speed and strength throughout his trio of long TD runs - including this 93-yarder.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn4+IIFBsYXkgb2YgdGhlIFdlZWsgTm8uIDEg8J+PiDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vbmFwbGVzZm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG5hcGxlc2Zvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiYjMzk7cyBJc2FpYWgg QXVndXN0YXZlICg8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F1Z3Vz dGF2ZUlzYWlhaD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQXVndXN0YXZlSXNh aWFoPC9hPikgZmluZHMgdGhlIGhvbGUgYW5kIHRha2VzIGl0IDkzIHlhcmRz IHRvIHRoZSBob3VzZS4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzRNc3g1U252 TEQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS80TXN4NVNudkxEPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEphcm9uIE1heSAoQGphcm9uX21heSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9qYXJvbl9tYXkvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODE0MTQ2MTgyOTk1MDI1OTM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Dozier's Blue Devils Fall Just Shy in Clash with Priority 2024 Target In a clash between some of Alabama's best, Davion Dozier's Moody (Ala.) Blue Devils came up a failed point-after attempt short of keeping their undefeated season alive. Leading the charge for Leeds' (Ala.) defense was Rivals100 DE and a priority target for the Hogs in Kavion Henderson. Henderson dominated the game, racking up "at least four sacks and three quarterback hurries," including one that helped his Green Wave cap off the win late in the fourth quarter. Though they couldn't get the job done, Dozier was a bright spot for the Moody offense, posting eight catches for 86 yards and scoring both of his team's touchdowns in the second half.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn5qoVEQgQ2F0Y2ggb2YgdGhlIE5pZ2h08J+aqDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTW9vZHlGQmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ATW9vZHlGQmFsbDwvYT4gUUIgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9jb2xlbWNjYXJ0eXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNv bGVtY2NhcnR5eTwvYT4gY29ubmVjdGVkIHdpdGggPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+IFdSIGNvbW1pdCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2RjX2RlZTQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGRj X2RlZTQ8L2E+ISEgR3JlYXQgaGlnaCBwb2ludCBjYXRjaPCfj4jwn5KO4oC8 77iPPGJyPjxicj5Dcm93ZCBlbmVyZ3kgd2FzIHdpbGQhISA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3QuY28vdWdVZ01hNlFWYSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3VnVWdN YTZRVmE8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgSGFsbC1UZWNoIFNwb3J0cyAoQEhhbGxU ZWNoU3BvcnRzMSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9IYWxs VGVjaFNwb3J0czEvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODEyNjc3ODk5MTM4MTI5OTI/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVv dGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4K PC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Defensive Help Coming Sooner Rather than Later? After another game marred by woes throughout the secondary, may Razorback fans were left wondering what the solution is. Well, fortunately for those folks, that help may be headed to Fayetteville sooner than expected. Speaking to Arkansas' 2023 defensive back commitments Jaylon Braxton, TJ Metcalf and Dallas Young, each of the three feels that their decisions to enroll for the spring semester will allow the opportunity to have an immediate impact within the Razorback defense. We recently caught up with Young to discuss his senior season at Gardendale (Ala.), future visit plans and communications with defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman, and you can find more on all of that here.

