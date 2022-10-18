News More News
Recruiting Roundup: Arkansas' 2023 class is dominating their competition

Alex Trader • HawgBeat
Recruiting Analyst
@TraderRivals

The Roundup

Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Classic Littered with Razorback Commits

Arkansas fans will have a chance to see some future Hogs in action before they make their way to Fayetteville as the roster for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic featured a quartet of Razorback commits.

Oxford (Miss.) will be sending linebacker commit Alex Sanford to represent the Magnolia State while Alabama's squad will feature Davion Dozier (WR), TJ Metcalf (S) and Dallas Young (CB).

With two of the three set to enroll early at Arkansas, this could well be the last high school athletic event they compete in. Though Alabama has dominated the series, Mississippi will be seeking their first win since 2019 on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Hancock Whitney Stadium (South Alabama).

Bixby Brothers Shine in 56th-Straight Win

Two Razorback commits that have quietly dominated their senior seasons are Dylan and Luke Hasz.

Following Bixby's 56th-straight victory - good for the longest active streak in the nation, the Spartans recognized both Hasz brothers as players of the game.

Luke managed 97 yards and this long touchdown on just four catches, good enough to earn him the offensive player of the week nod. The list of accolades didn't stop there, however, as he announced Monday that he'd been selected to compete in the 2023 Under Armour Next All-America Game, with a formal jersey presentation at Bixby on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 3 p.m.

On the defensive side of the ball, Dylan was awarded the "Big Hit of the Week" as he demolished the receiver en route to breaking up the pass on the shallow crosser.

Augustave Flashes Dominance Yet Again with 200-Yard Performance

After highlighting his 87-yard, two-touchdown showing last week, Razorback running back commit Isaiah Augustave reminded Arkansas fans why he was such a high-priority target for RBs coach Jimmy Smith.

Toting the ball for a career-high 201 yards and three touchdowns on just four carries (50.3), Augustave flashed size, speed and strength throughout his trio of long TD runs - including this 93-yarder.

Dozier's Blue Devils Fall Just Shy in Clash with Priority 2024 Target

In a clash between some of Alabama's best, Davion Dozier's Moody (Ala.) Blue Devils came up a failed point-after attempt short of keeping their undefeated season alive.

Leading the charge for Leeds' (Ala.) defense was Rivals100 DE and a priority target for the Hogs in Kavion Henderson. Henderson dominated the game, racking up "at least four sacks and three quarterback hurries," including one that helped his Green Wave cap off the win late in the fourth quarter.

Though they couldn't get the job done, Dozier was a bright spot for the Moody offense, posting eight catches for 86 yards and scoring both of his team's touchdowns in the second half.

Defensive Help Coming Sooner Rather than Later?

After another game marred by woes throughout the secondary, may Razorback fans were left wondering what the solution is. Well, fortunately for those folks, that help may be headed to Fayetteville sooner than expected.

Speaking to Arkansas' 2023 defensive back commitments Jaylon Braxton, TJ Metcalf and Dallas Young, each of the three feels that their decisions to enroll for the spring semester will allow the opportunity to have an immediate impact within the Razorback defense.

We recently caught up with Young to discuss his senior season at Gardendale (Ala.), future visit plans and communications with defensive backs coach Dominique Bowman, and you can find more on all of that here.

