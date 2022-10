Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a long-time Rivals member and franchise veteran, having owned multiple franchises and businesses. Using his expertise, he helps others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke (aka @Andy MyPerfectFranchise.Net) anytime at: aluedecke@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net

The Roundup

Decision Day Looms Large for Rivals100 DE Kavion Henderson After losing the pledge of in-state running back Braylen Russell earlier this month, the Razorbacks' 2024 class is empty - but that could all change Sunday afternoon. Priority defensive end target and Rivals100 prospect Kavion Henderson is set to announce his college decision at Leeds (Ala.) High School Sunday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. CT.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5jb21taXR0IGRhdGUgTk9WIDZ0aCA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2xlZWRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMRUVEUzwv YT4gSElHSCBTQ0hPT0wgdGltZSAzcG0gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9SVFJuZXdzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSVFJuZXdz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09VX0Zvb3RiYWxs P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPVV9Gb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9HZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEdlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQXVidXJuRm9vdGJhbGw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEF1YnVybkZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vcVZj SHNkWlkwZSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3FWY0hzZFpZMGU8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsga2F2aW9uIOKAnGs277iP4oOj4oCdIGhlbmRlcnNvbiAoQHl2bmdr YXZpb24pIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20veXZuZ2thdmlv bi9zdGF0dXMvMTU3MjIzOTcyMDY2MjU2NDg2NT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgMjAsIDIwMjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Henderson, who will decide between Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia and Oklahoma, was long considered a Razorback lean after a series of offseason visits. A late offer from the Tide boosted them into his final five, and - as recently as three weeks ago, into the driver's seat of his recruitment. "Alabama has done a great job recruiting me," Henderson said. "They are number one right now. The relationship just gets better and better. They want me and continue to tell me how much they want me. I'm happy to have them seriously recruiting me. They've done a good job." We'll have full coverage of the 6-foot-3, 238-pound DE's decision day here at HawgBeat, but until then you can check out our breakdown of Arkansas' chances to land him here.

Alabama Joins the Fight for In-State Legacy QB Arkansas' path to landing in-state Rivals250 prospect Walker White as their quarterback of the 2024 class got a little rockier Wednesday as he added Alabama to his already impressive offer sheet.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNhbGwgd2l0aCBjb2FjaCBTYWJhbiwgSeKA mW0gZXhjaXRlZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSBJIGhhdmUgcmVjZWl2ZWQgYSBzY2hv bGFyc2hpcCBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxh YmFtYUZUQkw/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFsYWJhbWFGVEJMPC9h PiEhICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICAgICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0VyaWNDb2h1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBFcmljQ29o dTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGJvc2hl YXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBjb2FjaGJvc2hlYXJzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTGVDcm9peD9yZWZf c3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hMZUNyb2l4PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhZWRtb25kc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkB3YWVkbW9uZHNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9BbGV4X01vcnRlbnNlbl8/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEFsZXhfTW9ydGVuc2VuXzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS8yNDdTcG9ydHM/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QDI0N1Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9PbjNzcG9ydHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QE9uM3Nwb3J0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9z YW1zcGllZ3M/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHNhbXNwaWVnczwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EYW5ueVdlc3QyNDc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERhbm55V2VzdDI0NzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZNQVRSa3QxMjgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GTUFU Umt0MTI4PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFdhbGtlciBXaGl0ZSAoQHdhbGtlcl93 aGl0ZTUpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2Fsa2VyX3do aXRlNS9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NTQzMDQ2Njg5MDU1MTI5Nj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

Rated as the nation's No. 170 overall prospect in the class, White has garnered his fair share of attention. Despite that, his long-standing family connections to Arkansas have led many to believe the Razorbacks are the team to beat in his recruitment. It's too early to tell how this most recent offer from Nick Saban's staff impacts that belief, but it's sure to be a dogfight for a commitment from the 6-foot-3, 210-pound dual-threat out of Little Rock Christian. For more on what this offer means for some of Arkansas' other in-state targets, check out our full story here.

Dylan Hasz Registers Nation's Top Speed Though he's been overlooked by many Arkansas fans to this point in his senior season, Bixby (Okla.) ATH Dylan Hasz is set to bring some serious speed to the Razorback secondary. Rated as a two-star prospect, Hasz joined his brother Luke in committing to the Hogs back in July. While his potential ceiling with the Razorbacks has been debated, there's no questioning this most recent statistic out of TITAN Sports, the world leader in sports tracking and data analytics.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PY3RvYmVyIDIxIEhpZ2ggU2Nob29sIExlYWRlciBCb2FyZCBpcyB1 cCE8YnI+VE9QIFNQRUVEPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0N3YmhqT2NK STQiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9Dd2Joak9jSkk0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3QuY28vMmtRSXZCQk5ERiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzJrUUl2QkJO REY8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgVElUQU4gU3BvcnRzIChAdGl0YW5zZW5zb3Ip IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vdGl0YW5zZW5zb3Ivc3Rh dHVzLzE1ODQ5OTM2NjM0OTA2MTMyNDg/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ T2N0b2JlciAyNSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5 bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMu anMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Fortunately for Razorback fans, Dylan's speed (and Luke's pass-catching ability) will be available for all to watch on ESPN2 this Thursday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m CT as their Spartans look to extend their nation-leading win streak to 59 games in their regular-season finale against Jenks (Okla.).

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5UaGUgU3BhcnRhbnMgYXJlIGNvbWluZyB0byB5b3UgbGl2ZSB0aGlz IFRodXJzZGF5IGF0IExlZSBTbmlkZXIgYW5kIG9uIEVTUE4gMiE8YnI+PGJy PvCfj4ggdnMgSmVua3MgVHJvamFuczxicj7wn5ONIExlZSBTbmlkZXIgRmll bGQ8YnI+8J+ThiBUaHVyc2RheSwgMTEvMyBhdCA3OjAwIHBtPGJyPvCfjp/v uI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2RGSFFXS2NXRkMiPmh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9kRkhRV0tjV0ZDPC9hPjxicj7wn5O7IDk3LjEgRk0gJmFtcDsgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL1pXWHVNeHhkY1YiPmh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9a V1h1TXh4ZGNWPC9hPjxicj48YnI+KnRoZXJlIHdpbGwgYmUgTk8gY2FzaCB0 aWNrZXQgc2FsZXMqPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNo dGFnL0JpeGJ5U3BhcnRhbnM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPiNCaXhieVNwYXJ0YW5zPC9hPiB8IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9VbmRlbmlhYmxlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDty ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jVW5kZW5pYWJsZTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL2FWVGNPNTB5RVgiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9hVlRj TzUweUVYPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEJpeGJ5U3BhcnRhbkZvb3RiYWxsIChA Qml4YnlTcGFydGFuRkIpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Qml4YnlTcGFydGFuRkIvc3RhdHVzLzE1ODY4MjY3MDQ5ODI1MjM5MDc/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAzMCwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2Nr cXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Njcmlw dD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Standout Performers Each week in the roundup I like to highlight some future Razorbacks' performances and this Friday brought about two clear candidates in Alex Sanford (LB) and Micah Tease (WR). Sanford, a high-three-star linebacker out of Oxford (Miss.), committed to the Hogs in June off the heels of his official visit. That announcement came with great fanfare, and Sanford made sure to remind Razorback fans why Michael Scherer was so high on the fringe four-star.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDIzIExpbmViYWNrZXIg4q2Q77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vQWxleDVhbmZvcmQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QEFsZXg1YW5mb3JkPC9hPiBoaWdobGlnaHRzIGZyb20gdGhpcyBGcmlkYXkg TmlnaHQuLiBGaXZlIFNhY2tzIC4uIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vSWFtamVuc2FuZm9yZD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASWFt amVuc2FuZm9yZDwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3RwYjZLenR2 ejUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS90cGI2S3p0dno1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7 IEFsZXggU2FuZm9yZCBTciAoQGlhbWF5ZXNhbmZvcmQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaWFtYXllc2FuZm9yZC9zdGF0dXMvMTU4NjI4 OTUzOTI0ODc4NzQ1OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5PY3RvYmVyIDI5 LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0 dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNl dD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

On the offensive side of things, Tease stole the show for his Booker T. Washington (Okla.) Hornets en route to a 41-14 win over Charles Page (Okla.). He covered 162 yards on just four catches, taking each reception to the endzone and once again solidifying his status as a Rivals250 prospect and one of Arkansas' highest-upside commitments.

Could OL Commit Luke Brown Challenge Cam Little at Kicker? Though he's rated as a four-star offensive tackle and a cornerstone of the Razorback OL class, Luke Brown may be better suited in Scott Fountain's special teams unit. Brown knocked in an extra point to close out his Henry County (Tenn.) Patriots' 47-0 victory against Portland (Tenn.) Friday night, and made sure his future coaches took note of his versatility with a tweet to Cody Kennedy and Sam Pittman.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5XaG8gc2FpZCBiaWcgbWVuIGNhbuKAmXQga2ljaz8gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFNhbVBpdHRtYW4/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoU2FtUGl0dG1hbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaENLZW5uZWR5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaENLZW5uZWR5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBS YXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9v dmVydGltZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ab3ZlcnRpbWU8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vTWF4UHJlcHM/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE1heFByZXBzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vaHZlcTVNemZvYyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2h2ZXE1TXpmb2M8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTHVrZSBCcm93biAoQEx1a2VfQnJvd243MSkgPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9MdWtlX0Jyb3duNzEvc3RhdHVzLzE1 ODYxODQ1MzE0Mzc5NjUzMTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2Jl ciAyOSwgMjAyMjwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3Jj PSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNo YXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

New Offers