Recruiting Roundup: Closing out the '22 class, new offers, Week 15 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

Sooner rather than later

The Razorbacks landed a MASSIVE commitment from former five-star Oklahoma receiver Jadon Haselwood following his official visit this weekend. Haselwood's decision to transfer to Arkansas comes out of the rubble in Norman.

Despite the speedy hire of longtime Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, Arkansas was able to haul in the Sooners' second-leading wideout. With the transfers came a slew of decommitments, and arguably the most relevant of the bunch is 2023 four-star tight end Luke Hasz.

Hasz included the Razorbacks in his top eight back in July, and has ties to the area with his mom being an Arkansas graduate. With Shamar Easter and Jaden Hamm already committed for the '23 class, it will be interesting to see how heavily Sam Pittman and the staff will jump back into Hasz's recruitment.

Razorbacks show out on state championship weekend

The Razorbacks were well represented last weekend during the first grouping of state championship games.

At the 7A level, former Razorback QB and now Fayetteville High School coach Casey Dick and his Purple Dogs came up just short in their matchup with Bryant. Though the team suffered a 42-38 defeat, 2022 commit Isaiah Sategna cemented himself among the truly elite by becoming the nation's leading receiver.

2023 wideout and Arkansas offeree DeAndra Burns' El Dorado squad brought home the 6A title with a 27-17 win over Greenwood, while former Hog Anthony Lucas' Pulaski Academy Bruins won a definitive 51-19 game for the 5A crown.

A 7-6 loss to Fordyce left Clarendon, home of 2022 commits Quincey McAdoo (WR) and Dax Courtney (TE), just short of their state title game dreams.

Hogs chasing hardware

With most of the championship matchups having taken place, the 4A and 3A are both still up for grabs. In the 4A, we'll see Arkansas commits E'Marion Harris (OT) and Kaden Henley (ATH/LB) squaring off in a battle between Shiloh Christian and Joe T. Robinson.

Rounding out a weekend of games is 2023 Arkansas baseball commit Kade Smith's Harding Academy Wildcats taking on the Prescott Curley Wolves. Smith put up an impressive five-touchdown performance in the Wildcats' semi-final game against Booneville, adding in 93 yards on the ground and another 170 through the air on 11 attempts.

Staff putting in work

Recruiting the portal has become just as important as finding players out of high school in recent years, and the Arkansas staff has been putting that idea into practice.

With Haselwood as a clear showcase of that, it'd be easy to think the coaches were happy with their efforts in the portal for the year. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Razorbacks have seemingly gone for broke on another big-time transfer prospect on LSU transfer DE Landon Jackson. The former four-star has picked up steam, and rumors of a visit this weekend have fans optimistic about Arkansas' chances.

Finally, the Razorbacks are looking to replicate the success they found with John Ridgeway in another FCS talent. Albany transfer Jared Verse has shot onto the radar for many FBS programs since his entrance into the portal on Nov. 30.

For a full look at what Arkansas could be getting should Verse decide on Fayetteville, check out Hutch's dive into the DE prospect over on our premium message board, The Trough.

Early signing day

The early signing period opens Wednesday, Dec. 15, and that means we'll have some closure to what's been a wild ending to the '22 class. With many of the commits saying they plan to put pen to paper on Wednesday, here are some names to look out for.