Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 5 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

Hollingsworth’s Greenland Pirates will be searching for their first conference win of the 2021 season. Standing in the Pirates’ way are the Mansfield Tigers, who also sit at 0-1in 3A play on the year. In a battle between teams chasing a winning record, Hollingsworth is the clear focal point for our Friday Night Spotlight.

This matchup may not have the star power we’ve seen in previous weeks, but it does boast JJ Hollingsworth , Arkansas’ first commitment in the 2022 class.

There are few things stronger than the hype surrounding an undefeated team midway through the college football season. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told media Monday that the impact is stretching into the recruiting trail as well.

“We noticed it after Week 2, and then we noticed it after Week 4,” Pittman said. “It’s certainly an exciting time to recruit to the University of Arkansas and kind of… actually, it kind of solidifies our belief in what we can do because we’re the University of damn Arkansas.

“With that said, it’s going over to the recruits. You still have to beat every college in the country on the guy, but it’s fun to be legitimately in the conversation.”

Pittman’s staff had quite the week for its 2023 class efforts, sending out four offers and securing a major commitment from in-state prospect Joey Su’a.

HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know about the high three-star’s decision to commit, as well as a breakdown of his junior season non-conference film.

In other 2023 news, we saw the Razorbacks land in the top-three for Jayden Davis and Kaleb James, as well as hand out offers to four-stars Jaden Rashada and Chandavian Bradley.

Wrapping up with the 2024 class, there was a focus on the skill positions. Four-star prospects DJ Lagway and Landen Thomas both shared offers earlier this week. Thomas is currently committed to Florida State, but uncertainty within the program may lend the Hogs a helping hand in his recruitment.

Last, but certainly not least, Duncanville 2024 safety Ka’Davion Dotson had some positive words when speaking about Arkansas following its 20-10 win in the Southwest Classic over No. 7 Texas A&M.