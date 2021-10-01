Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 5 schedule
Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.
HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight
Mansfield @ Greenland - 7 p.m. CT
This matchup may not have the star power we’ve seen in previous weeks, but it does boast JJ Hollingsworth, Arkansas’ first commitment in the 2022 class.
Hollingsworth’s Greenland Pirates will be searching for their first conference win of the 2021 season. Standing in the Pirates’ way are the Mansfield Tigers, who also sit at 0-1in 3A play on the year. In a battle between teams chasing a winning record, Hollingsworth is the clear focal point for our Friday Night Spotlight.
Commit: JJ Hollingsworth, 3* DE (Greenland)
The Rundown
There are few things stronger than the hype surrounding an undefeated team midway through the college football season. Arkansas coach Sam Pittman told media Monday that the impact is stretching into the recruiting trail as well.
“We noticed it after Week 2, and then we noticed it after Week 4,” Pittman said. “It’s certainly an exciting time to recruit to the University of Arkansas and kind of… actually, it kind of solidifies our belief in what we can do because we’re the University of damn Arkansas.
“With that said, it’s going over to the recruits. You still have to beat every college in the country on the guy, but it’s fun to be legitimately in the conversation.”
Pittman’s staff had quite the week for its 2023 class efforts, sending out four offers and securing a major commitment from in-state prospect Joey Su’a.
HawgBeat has you covered with everything you need to know about the high three-star’s decision to commit, as well as a breakdown of his junior season non-conference film.
In other 2023 news, we saw the Razorbacks land in the top-three for Jayden Davis and Kaleb James, as well as hand out offers to four-stars Jaden Rashada and Chandavian Bradley.
Wrapping up with the 2024 class, there was a focus on the skill positions. Four-star prospects DJ Lagway and Landen Thomas both shared offers earlier this week. Thomas is currently committed to Florida State, but uncertainty within the program may lend the Hogs a helping hand in his recruitment.
Last, but certainly not least, Duncanville 2024 safety Ka’Davion Dotson had some positive words when speaking about Arkansas following its 20-10 win in the Southwest Classic over No. 7 Texas A&M.
New Offers
Calling the Hogs
2022
Belleville (Mich.) @ Wayne Memorial (Mich.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)
-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others
-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee
-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit
Redan (Ga.) @ Cedar Grove (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)
-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC
-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit
-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - Georgia commit
Arkadelphia @ Joe T. Robinson - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: E’Marion Harris, 4* WR (Robinson)
-- Robinson - Daryl Searcy Jr., RB (‘22) - holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, visited Fayetteville in February 2020
Beebe @ Maumelle - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Andrew Chamblee 3* OT & Nico Davillier 4* DE (Maumelle)
Spartanburg (S.C.) @ Byrnes (S.C.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Eli Henderson, 3* OL (Byrnes)
Jackson North Side (Tenn.) @ Haywood (Tenn.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Jaylen Lewis, 3* S (Haywood)
-- Haywood - Camron Douglas, 3* DT (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt
-- Jackson North Side - Izaiah Reed, 3* OT (‘22) - Louisville commit
North Miami Beach (Fla.) @ Lee County (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Tyrus Washington, 3* TE (Lee County)
-- Lee County - Jaron Willis, 4* OLB (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Lee County - Qaeshon Sapp, 4* OG (‘22) - Florida State commit
-- Lee County - Quavian Carter, 3* S (‘22) - Michigan State commit
Brentwood (Tenn.) @ Christian Brothers (Tenn.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Patrick Kutas, 3* OL (Christian Brothers)
-- Christian Brothers - Dallan Hayden, 4* RB (‘22) - Ohio State commit, his older brother, Chase, played in 23 games for Arkansas from 2017-19
Parkview @ Lake Hamilton - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)
-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022
Crockett County (Tenn.) @ Milan (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commits: Anthony Brown, 3* DB (Milan)
Rogers @ Fayetteville - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Mani Powell, 3* LB (Fayetteville)
-- Fayetteville - Isaiah Sategna, 4* WR (‘22) - Oregon commit, No. 1 player in the state of Arkansas in 2022
-- Fayetteville - Kaiden Turner, 3* ILB (‘22) - Indiana commit
Green Forest @ Shiloh Christian - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)
Cambridge (Wisc.) @ Marshall (Wisc.) - TBD
Commit: Eli Stein, 5* LS (Cambridge)
2023
Bauxite @ Ashdown - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)
Southside at Bentonville - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Joey Su'a, 4* OL (Bentonville)
-- Bentonville - Charles Nimrod, 3* WR ('22) - Tennessee commit
Louisburg (Kan.) @ Eudora (Kan.) - TBD
Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora)
-- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State
-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit
Other Names to Watch
2023
Arkansas City (Kan.) @ Maize (Kan.) - TBD
-- Maize - Avery Johnson, 4* QB (‘23) - holds 16 P5 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
John Paul II (Texas) @ Nolan Catholic (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Nolan Catholic - Kaleb James, 3* DE (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
-- Nolan Catholic - Curlee Thomas IV, 3* DE (‘22) - Cal commit
Harker Heights (Texas) @ Temple (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT
-- Temple - Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 4* WR/S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, Rivals250 player in the class of 2023, visited Fayetteville in early June
-- Temple - Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell, S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, a frequent visitor to Arkansas’ campus this summer
-- Harker Heights - Re’Shaun Sanford II, 3* HB (‘23) - holds offers from UCA, Illinois State, ULM, Texas Southern
Peachtree Ridge (Ga.) @ Collins Hill (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
-- Collins Hill - Jayden Davis, 3* S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri, as well as seven other non-SEC teams
-- Collins Hill - Travis Hunter, 5* ATH (‘22) - No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Florida State commit
-- Collins Hill - Sam Horn, 4* QB (‘22) - Missouri commit
-- Collins Hill - Ethan Davis, 4* WR (‘23) - holds 15 P5 offers, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&M
2024
Harmony Grove @ Malvern - 7 p.m. CT
-- Malvern - Vinny Winters, OL ('24) - offers from Arkansas, Memphis; visited Fayetteville this summer and for the Texas game
Hot Springs Lakeside @ Magnolia - 7 p.m. CT
-- HS Lakeside - Braylen Russell, RB (‘24) - sole offer from Arkansas; visited Fayetteville this summer