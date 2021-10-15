Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 7 schedule

College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

With both teams coming into this one undefeated in conference play, this game is - as always - huge for the 6A West standings this season.

Joey Su’a, who we were able to see in action last week against Rogers Heritage , is in for a tougher matchup this week lined up against Indiana linebacker commit Kaiden Turner . Both offenses have some firepower, but Fayetteville boasts the No. 1 player in the state for the class of 2022 in Oregon wide receiver commit Isaiah Sategna .

Our spotlight will once again shine on Tiger Stadium, this time for a matchup of Arkansas’ recruits. Unfortunately, Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell will be unavailable for this game after suffering a leg injury earlier in the season, but there will be no shortage of talent on the field.

Following the success coach Eric Musselman has had recruiting in recent weeks, it’s no surprise to see the football team working overdrive to strike more of the western gold.

Half of the team’s offers this week were to 2023 prospects well out west. The first of six came was to Desert Pines (Nev.) WR/DB prospect Lavon Brown, who is currently unrated in the Rivals network. That was followed up by an offer to Rivals100 WR Zachariah Branch out of Bishop Gorman. Closing out the trip along the pacific was Jurupa Hills (Calif.) S Jordan Napier.

Also coming from the 2023 class were high three-star OG Roderick Kearney and 5.9 four-star Kyran Bourda. As well as expanding west, the Razorbacks made an effort to look into the future with an offer to 2026 DE prospect Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart, while just an eighth-grader, already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.

Finally, Sam Pittman gave some updates around the recruiting expectations for this week’s game against Auburn, and how the 11 a.m. start times have been impacting the number of visitors coming to games.

“If you look at us as far as television, we’ve had great exposure TV wise, with College GameDay and SEC Nation was here,” Pittman said. “A lot of ESPN games, a lot of CBS games. I’m not for sure if we’ve played on the SEC Network this year. If it was, it was Plus or whatever, hard to get to, the first game of the year. So those things help as well.

“I think anytime you have an 11 day in advance, 12 to 11 days knowing the time, that certainly helps too. It’s going to hinder your guys that have long travel. That’s obvious. At some point, we’d like to have another night game, hopefully Mississippi State, because the Missouri game is already set at 2:30.

“We sure would like, for recruiting purposes and for the fans, I think they like night games, too. But we’re doing pretty well, I think, as far as getting kids here. At least the list I saw and the ones I’ve been texting about coming here, is a really nice list for this weekend.”