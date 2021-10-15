Recruiting Roundup: Friday Night Spotlight, new offers, Week 7 schedule
College students, get a year of HawgBeat coverage for just $11.95! Request details via email from your school account (.edu) to andrewhutchinson413@gmail.com.
Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.
HawgBeat's Friday Night Spotlight
Fayetteville @ Bentonville - 7 p.m. CT
Our spotlight will once again shine on Tiger Stadium, this time for a matchup of Arkansas’ recruits. Unfortunately, Fayetteville linebacker Mani Powell will be unavailable for this game after suffering a leg injury earlier in the season, but there will be no shortage of talent on the field.
Joey Su’a, who we were able to see in action last week against Rogers Heritage, is in for a tougher matchup this week lined up against Indiana linebacker commit Kaiden Turner. Both offenses have some firepower, but Fayetteville boasts the No. 1 player in the state for the class of 2022 in Oregon wide receiver commit Isaiah Sategna.
With both teams coming into this one undefeated in conference play, this game is - as always - huge for the 6A West standings this season.
Commits: (‘22) Mani Powell, 3* LB (Fayetteville), (‘23) Joey Su'a, 3* OL (Bentonville)
The Roundup
Following the success coach Eric Musselman has had recruiting in recent weeks, it’s no surprise to see the football team working overdrive to strike more of the western gold.
Half of the team’s offers this week were to 2023 prospects well out west. The first of six came was to Desert Pines (Nev.) WR/DB prospect Lavon Brown, who is currently unrated in the Rivals network. That was followed up by an offer to Rivals100 WR Zachariah Branch out of Bishop Gorman. Closing out the trip along the pacific was Jurupa Hills (Calif.) S Jordan Napier.
Also coming from the 2023 class were high three-star OG Roderick Kearney and 5.9 four-star Kyran Bourda. As well as expanding west, the Razorbacks made an effort to look into the future with an offer to 2026 DE prospect Jahkeem Stewart. Stewart, while just an eighth-grader, already holds offers from Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss and Mississippi State.
Finally, Sam Pittman gave some updates around the recruiting expectations for this week’s game against Auburn, and how the 11 a.m. start times have been impacting the number of visitors coming to games.
“If you look at us as far as television, we’ve had great exposure TV wise, with College GameDay and SEC Nation was here,” Pittman said. “A lot of ESPN games, a lot of CBS games. I’m not for sure if we’ve played on the SEC Network this year. If it was, it was Plus or whatever, hard to get to, the first game of the year. So those things help as well.
“I think anytime you have an 11 day in advance, 12 to 11 days knowing the time, that certainly helps too. It’s going to hinder your guys that have long travel. That’s obvious. At some point, we’d like to have another night game, hopefully Mississippi State, because the Missouri game is already set at 2:30.
“We sure would like, for recruiting purposes and for the fans, I think they like night games, too. But we’re doing pretty well, I think, as far as getting kids here. At least the list I saw and the ones I’ve been texting about coming here, is a really nice list for this weekend.”
New Offers
Visitor List for Auburn Week
For a full look at where each of these guys stand within Arkansas’ recruiting plans + updates and new additions, check out this thread over on The Trough, HawgBeat's premium message board.
(Not a subscriber? Sign up today by clicking here!)
Calling the Hogs
2022
Belleville (Mich.) @ Franklin (Mich.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)
-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others
-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee
-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit
Cedar Grove (Ga.) @ Salem (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)
-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC
-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit
-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - Georgia commit
-- Salem - Kristian Phillips, 3* QB (‘22) - Michigan State commit
Waxahachie (Texas) @ Duncanville (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Jordan Crook, 3* LB (Duncanville)
-- Duncanville - Ka’Davion Dotson, (‘24) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and USC
Hazen @ Clarendon - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Quincey McAdoo, 4* WR & Dax Courtney, 3* TE (Clarendon)
Joe T. Robinson @ Malvern - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: E’Marion Harris, 4* WR (Robinson)
-- Robinson - Daryl Searcy Jr., RB (‘22) - holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, visited Fayetteville in February 2020
-- Malvern - Vinny Winters, OL ('24) - offers from Arkansas, Memphis; visited Fayetteville this summer and for the Texas game
Pulaski Academy @ Maumelle - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Andrew Chamblee 3* OT & Nico Davillier 4* DE (Maumelle)
Dorman (S.C.) @ Byrnes (S.C.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Eli Henderson, 3* OL (Byrnes)
-- Dorman - Markee Anderson, 4* OG (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, is FutureCast to Clemson
-- Dorman - DJ Porter, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Arkansas, Virginia Tech and West Virginia
Haywood (Tenn.) vs. South Gibson (Tenn.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Jaylen Lewis, 3* S (Haywood)
-- Haywood - Camron Douglas, 3* DT (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt
Lee County (Ga.) @ Houston County (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Tyrus Washington, 3* TE (Lee County)
-- Lee County - Jaron Willis, 4* OLB (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Lee County - Qaeshon Sapp, 4* OG (‘22) - Florida State commit
-- Lee County - Quavian Carter, 3* S (‘22) - Michigan State commit
-- Houston County - Caleb Coley, 3* CB (‘22) - Vanderbilt commit
Christian Brothers (Tenn.) @ Memphis University (Tenn.) - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Patrick Kutas, 3* OL (Christian Brothers)
-- Christian Brothers - Dallan Hayden, 4* RB (‘22) - Ohio State commit, his older brother, Chase, played in 23 games for Arkansas from 2017-19
Van Buren @ Little Rock Parkview - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)
-- Parkview - Jaylon White, S (‘22) - Ole Miss commit
-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022
Obion (Tenn.) @ Milan (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Anthony Brown, 3* DB (Milan)
Lavaca @ Greenland - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: JJ Hollingsworth, 3* DE (Greenland)
Shiloh Christian @ Gentry - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)
Clinton (Wisc.) @ Cambridge (Wisc.) - TBD
Commit: Eli Stein, 5* LS (Cambridge)
2023
Ashdown @ Nashville - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)
Paola (Kan.) @ Eudora (Kan.) - TBD
Commit: Jaden Hamm, 3* TE (Eudora)
-- Eudora - Jaiden Bender, 3* WR (‘23) - holds offers from Kansas, Kansas State
-- Eudora - Silas Etter, 3* ATH (‘22) - Kansas State commit
Other Names to Watch
2023
Maize (Kan.) @ Derby (Kan.) - TBD
-- Maize - Avery Johnson, 4* QB (‘23) - holds 16 P5 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
-- Derby - Dylan Edwards, 4* RB (‘23) - holds 7 P5 offers, including Iowa State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Minnesota and Wisconsin
Nolan Catholic (Texas) @ All Saints (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Nolan Catholic - Kaleb James, 3* DE (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Baylor, Cincinnati, Michigan State, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State
-- Nolan Catholic - Curlee Thomas IV, 3* DE (‘22) - Cal commit
-- All Saints - Chris Palfreeman, 3* ATH (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Baylor, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and UCF
Temple (Texas) @ Belton (Texas) - 7:30 p.m. CT
-- Temple - Mikal Harrison-Pilot, 4* WR/S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, Rivals250 player in the class of 2023, visited Fayetteville in early June
-- Temple - Naeten Jeremy-Mitchell, S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, a frequent visitor to Arkansas’ campus this summer
Cedar Hill (Texas) @ Desoto (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- DeSoto - Johntay Cook II, 4* WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, No. 66 in Rivals100 for 2023
-- DeSoto - Dahlyn Jones, WR (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds an offer from Kansas, visited Fayetteville in late July
Lake Ridge (Texas) @ Mansfield (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Mansfield - Brenden Jordan, 4* S (‘23) - holds offers from Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi State and USC in addition to Arkansas
2024
Hope @ Hot Springs Lakeside - 7 p.m. CT
-- HS Lakeside - Braylen Russell, RB (‘24) - sole offer from Arkansas; visited Fayetteville this summer
Colquitt County (Ga.) @ Camden County (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
-- Colquitt County - Landen Thomas, TE (‘24) - Florida State commit, picked up an offer from Arkansas on 9/27/21
-- Camden County - Jadin Jones, OLB (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Georgia Tech, Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State