The Roundup

In-State Rivals250 4-Star Back Backs Off of Pledge to Hogs Most weeks it's abundantly clear which tidbit is deserving of headlining the Roundup, but maybe none more-so than the decommitment of in-state Rivals250 four-star running back Braylen Russell. Russell, who committed to Arkansas after the Hogs' 31-28 win over Mississippi State last season, announced via Twitter that he'd be backing off of his pledge to the Razorbacks and reopening his recruitment.

Though the timing of it came as a surprise, HawgBeat's interview with 2024 DE target Charlie Collins brought to light the seemingly temporary nature of Russell's commitment, with Collins responding to a question about the four-star back with "I mean he's committed, but..." Though the loss is one that's cushioned by the production of the current Razorback running back room and incoming commit Isaiah Augustave, it likely hampers the Hogs' chances with Collins and fellow in-state four-star Walker White, as the three appear to be moving towards committing as a package deal. For more on Russell's decommitment, check out our full story here.

Arkansas Offer Well-Received by Top 2025 DE Prospect The Razorback staff has jumped out to an early start on their 2025 class, and among the top of their big board will be recent offer Zion Grady. Grady, out of Charles Henderson High School (Ga.), earned a four-star rating and the No. 13 overall ranking in the initial Rivals100 for 2025. He also just so happened to have been in Fayetteville for a game day last season when the Hogs routed Georgia Southern 45-10. In an interview with the 6-foot-4, 225-pound sophomore, he broke down that trip as well as the likelihood of coming back to Arkansas in 2022 and what he's looking for in a school - and you can find it all in our story here.

Razorback Running Back Commit Takes New Season Long Rush to the House Highly-touted tailback Isaiah Augustave reinforced yet again why many wanted to see him jump to four-star status this weekend with a standout performance versus Barron Collier. Despite being a part of arguably the best RB tandem in the country with four-star Kendrick Raphael, Ausgustave has been able to rack up over 500 yards on 9 yards per carry and five touchdowns. A large chunk of those totals came en-route to a 41-23 win as he made the most of his seven carries, rushing for 87 yards and two touchdowns including this season-long 55-yard carry.

Arkansas LB Commit Takes Home PotG Honors After Dominant Showing High-three-star linebacker commit Alex Sanford became the center of attention for many Razorback fans in recent weeks for his decision to officially visit Auburn on Oct. 1, and he made headlines again Friday - this time as Oxford's (Miss.) player of the game.

Despite suffering a 26-12 loss versus Germantown (Miss.) Sanford took on the role of current Hog Bumper Pool, racking up 18 total tackles (17 solo), including one for loss and forcing a fumble.

Micah Tease Reminds Why He's a Top 250 Player in the Nation After seemingly breaking through a series of flip rumors, Micah Tease turned in one of the most impressive performances from a wideout all season Friday night versus Tahlequah. Posting 240 yards on just five catches (48.0), Tease took three of those balls to the house to reassure fans and ratings adjusters alike of his place within the Rivals250. Though HawgBeat wasn't able to be in attendance for Tease's Hornets' 47-0 trouncing, KUTL Tulsa's TJ Eckert's segment included two of his three scores.

