Each week, HawgBeat.com provides a completely free update of everything going on in the recruiting world for the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Roundup

Baye Fall Calls the Hogs

Arkansas gained its fourth Rivals five-star in the Eric Musselman era Tuesday when Baye Fall, a center from Lakewood, Colorado, put on the Razorback hat. The 6-foot-10 Accelerated Prep product chose the Hogs over Seton Hall, Auburn and Rutgers. Fall joins Layden Blocker as the only two high school commits in the 2023 class. Blocker is a four-star on Rivals, but there is a good shot that he earns a fifth star before it's all said and done. Musselman said on Wednesday that the Hogs are going to be done recruiting the high school ranks for that class. The staff will focus on bringing in transfers after this season. Fall and Blocker were both named to the Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year preseason watch list on Wednesday. Arkansas has now signed six four stars and four five-stars during Musselman's tenure in Fayetteville.

Assane Diop Chooses Colorado

The cousin of Fall, Diop chose the Buffaloes over Arkansas and Seton Hall. A four-star prospect also out of Accelerated Prep, Diop was considered an Arkansas lean for some time. He and Fall were considered to be a "package deal", but it seems as if they wanted to carve their own paths separately. Fall and Diop committed at the same time Tuesday evening.

Boozer Twins Offered by Arkansas

From HawgBeat basketball recruiting analyst, Jackson Collier: Arkansas extended scholarship offers to twins Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who are the sons of NBA legend Carlos Boozer. Cameron Boozer is currently the top-ranked recruit in the Rivals150 for the 2025 class and is a five-star prospect, while Cayden Boozer comes in at 24th and is a four-star. The twins are two of the earliest offers extended in the 2025 class from Arkansas, joining in-state recruit Terrion Burgess and Texas recruit BJ Davis-Ray. Cameron Boozer currently holds offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami, Michigan and Florida State, among others. Cayden Boozer has offers from Arkansas, Duke, Miami and Michigan, among others.

Walker White picks up a new offer

Priority in-state four-star quarterback Walker White added another offer to his impressive list of schools. The Little Rock Christian product holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Ole Miss, Florida, LSU and others. Penn State entered the mix on Thursday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGFubnlPQnJpZW5RQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFubnlPQnJpZW5RQjwvYT4sIEnigJltIGV4Y2l0ZWQg dG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhIHNjaG9sYXJzaGlwIGZyb20gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9QZW5uU3RhdGVGYmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AUGVublN0YXRlRmJhbGw8L2E+ISEhPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGpmcmFua2xpbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AY29hY2hqZnJhbmtsaW48L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vRXJpY0NvaHU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEVyaWNDb2h1 PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoTGVDcm9p eD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hMZUNyb2l4PC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhZWRtb25kc29uP3JlZl9zcmM9 dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkB3YWVkbW9uZHNvbjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaGJvc2hlYXJzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBjb2FjaGJvc2hlYXJzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tLzI0N1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3U3Bv cnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JpdmFscz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUml2YWxzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09uM3Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AT24zc3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25n MjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0Rhbm55V2Vz dDI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ARGFubnlXZXN0MjQ3PC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3NhbXNwaWVncz9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5Ac2Ftc3BpZWdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FyUmVjcnVpdGluZ0d1eT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQXJSZWNydWl0aW5nR3V5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vQWJPNGZkQXdvNCI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FiTzRmZEF3bzQ8L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgV2Fsa2VyIFdoaXRlIChAd2Fsa2VyX3doaXRlNSkgPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93YWxrZXJfd2hpdGU1L3N0YXR1 cy8xNTkzMzE0MjI4NTU5MDIwMDMyP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5v dmVtYmVyIDE3LCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3lu YyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5q cyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Though his older brother, John David White, spent three seasons as a preferred walk-on with the Razorbacks, Walker White isn't close to a Hog lock. Missing out on White would hurt, but not as much as the next piece of news.

QB commit Malachi Singleton shows interest in UCF

2023 four-star quarterback Malachi Singleton committed to the Razorbacks back on April 25, and he's remained true to that commitment. With the early signing period looming, an old foe — Gus Malzahn — is looking to flip Singleton, who has been out since Sept. 2 with a broken foot. According to reports, UCF has hosted the Kennesaw, Georgia, native twice in the past month. The Knights are one of the top Group of 5 teams in the nation and with Malzahn at the helm, it is a spot that always looks attractive to quarterbacks. Arkansas cannot afford to lose Singleton, as it only has two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster right now. The future of KJ Jefferson and Malik Hornsby is unknown, but both will have eligibility to return. Walk-on Cade Fortin could come back for his extra Covid year, and walk-on Kade Renfro is dealing with his second torn ACL in the past year.

Hogs offer JUCO defensive back

Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College defensive back Kendal Dolby gained an offer from the Razorbacks last Friday.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IGNvbnZlcnNhdGlvbiB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRGJvd21hbjg1P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBEYm93bWFuODU8L2E+IEkgYW0gYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZl IGEgRDEgb2ZmZXIgZnJvbSBUaGUgVW5pdmVyc2l0eSBvZiBBcmthbnNhc/Cf kJcgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SYXpvcmJhY2tGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUmF6b3JiYWNrRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9lbVpRRHdFdHJKIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZW1a UUR3RXRySjwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBLZW5kZWwgRG9sYnkgKEBrZF85Mzcp IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20va2RfOTM3L3N0YXR1cy8x NTkxMTEyNTI2Mzg5MjA3MDQwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk5vdmVt YmVyIDExLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBz cmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIg Y2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

In seven games during the 2021 season, Dolby recorded 24 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups. He returned one of his interceptions 44 yards for a touchdown. He played just five games during the 2022 season, racking up 19 tackles, two tackles for loss and four pass breakups. Dolby holds offers from Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, Liberty, Houston, Kansas, West Virginia and others.

DVH Doesn't Slow Down

For the first time in program history, Arkansas landed the nation’s top-rated recruiting class. The Hogs’ 2023 signing class is ranked No. 1 nationally by both Baseball America and Perfect Game. It is the seventh consecutive year that head coach Dave Van Horn, assisted by hitting coach/recruiting coordinator Nate Thompson and pitching coach Matt Hobbs, has brought in a top-10 class in Perfect Game’s recruiting rankings. Of Arkansas' 20 signees, 12 are among Perfect Game’s top 100, which is an all-time high in the publication’s rankings history, which dates back to 2011. The 20-man class features 10 pitchers, eight position players and a pair of two-way players, all coming from the high school ranks. The signees hail from two countries – United States (19) and South Korea (1) – and represent 11 different states – Alabama (1), Arkansas (2), California (3), Colorado (1), Florida (1), Hawaii (1), Missouri (3), North Carolina (1), Oklahoma (2), Texas (2) and Wisconsin (2). Click here for the full list of commits and notes on each, courtesy of Arkansas Communications.

Visitor List for Ole Miss Game

Highlights, Notes From Commits

~ 2023 three-star receiver commit Davion Dozier caught 10 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns in his final career high school game, which was a loss for Moody High School.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbHVlIERldmlsIGZvcmV2ZXIhIfCfkpQgTmV4dCBzdG9wIEZheWV0 dGV2aWxsZSwgQXJrYW5zYXMgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9oYXNodGFnL1dQUz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRm dyI+I1dQUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Nb29k eUZCYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNb29keUZCYWxsPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1Jhem9yYmFja0ZCP3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBSYXpvcmJhY2tGQjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaEd1aXRvbj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hHdWl0b248L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vamFrZWdhbnVzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBqYWtlZ2Fu dXM8L2E+IGxhc3QgZ2FtZSBzdGF0cyAxMCByZWNzIDIzMSB5ZHMgMiB0ZHMu IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9yY25yWFRobk1rIj5waWMudHdpdHRl ci5jb20vcmNuclhUaG5NazwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBEYXZpb24gRG96aWVy IChAZGNfZGVlNCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9kY19k ZWU0L3N0YXR1cy8xNTkxNjM5NDIyNDQ5MzczMTg0P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPk5vdmVtYmVyIDEzLCAyMDIyPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNj cmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20v d2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

~ 2023 OL commit Joey Su'a from Bentonville high school continues his dominance up front. Su'a and the Tigers will take on North Little Rock Friday at 7 p.m. in the second round of the 7A playoffs.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5NciBQYW5jYWtlcyDwn6WeIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9y dFBTUW9mSGtmIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vcnRQU1FvZkhrZjwvYT48L3A+ Jm1kYXNoOyBKb2V5IFN14oCZYSAoQGpvZXlzdWE1NCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9qb2V5c3VhNTQvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTMyNjI5NTcz NDA5MDU0NzM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+Tm92ZW1iZXIgMTcsIDIw MjI8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

~ Recent four-star defensive end commit Kavion Henderson recorded seven tackles in a game where Leeds High School (Ala.) held Scottsboro to 181 total yards and minus-4 yards passing.