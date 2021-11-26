Recruiting Roundup: Turkey Day commitment, new offers, Week 13 schedule
The Roundup
Visitor list for Black Friday
With the Razorbacks’ 12th and final game of the 2021 regular season falling just one day after Thanksgiving, it’s safe to assume the crowd may still be making their way to Fayetteville by the time Vito Calvaruso kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday.
One area where the staff isn’t worried, however, is in the visitor department. While this will be another home game weekend without an official visitor, Sam Pittman has high hopes for the team’s efforts on the trail as we close out the year.
“I think we’re going to be fine there,” Pittman said. “I think we’ll have, just as the crowd will be, we anticipate a bunch, a big number. I think we’ll have a big number of kids.
“Obviously some cases they're still playing and then some cases Thanksgiving and not be able to come. But I think the numbers we have projected to come are pretty high."
When it rains, it pours
As is often the case in life, people are taking notice of the success this team has had of late. With an early 4-0 start rocketing the Razorbacks up as high as eighth in the AP Poll, there was a national premium placed on Arkansas football. Pittman confirmed that with that spotlight came some new opportunities for the staff to get their foot into some previously closed living rooms.
“Certainly, we're in the conversation with more kids that you might call higher stars, or whatever you evaluate,” Pittman said. “So, it has helped us tremendously. I think nationally, we've been on TV a bunch, but I think it's really helped in the state of Texas and the bordering states.
“We had a good visit down in Louisiana with our coaches when we went there. We had a good visit in Alabama, I know they're not bordering. When we went out on the road, that Hog is pretty strong out there right now.”
New Offers
#Committed
After exactly one (1) quiet week in terms of bringing future Razorbacks aboard, Sam Pittman and his staff landed a huge Turkey Day commitment from 2023 wideout Anthony Evans III.
Evans is a three-star out of Judson (Texas), and will look to bring some track-level speed with him to Fayetteville.
Calling the Hogs
2022
Playoffs: Adams (Mich.) vs. Belleville (Mich.) - 1 p.m. CT (Sat. 11/27)
Commit: Myles Rowser, 4* S (Belleville)
-- Belleville - Christian Rapley, 3* ATH (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Penn State, Tennessee, others
-- Belleville - Jeremiah Caldwell, 4* ATH (‘22) - previously committed to Kentucky, holds offers from Arkansas State, Iowa State, Michigan, Tennessee
-- Belleville - Deshaun Lee, 3* CB (‘22) - holds offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse
-- Belleville - Aaron Alexander, 2* ILB (‘22) - Michigan commit
Playoffs: Crisp County (Ga.) vs. Cedar Grove (Ga.) - 6:30 p.m. CT
Commit: Rashod Dubinion, 4* RB (Cedar Grove)
-- Cedar Grove - Christen Miller, 4* DT (‘22) - No. 9 DT in 2022, FutureCast to USC
-- Cedar Grove - Joshua White, 4* DE (‘22) - Memphis commit
-- Cedar Grove - Janiran Bonner, 4* WR (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Cedar Grove - Kayin Lee, 4* CB (‘23) - Georgia commit
-- Cedar Grove - Everett Roussaw, 3* ILB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas. Also holds offers from Mississippi State, Missouri, UCF and Virginia Tech
Playoffs: Spring (Texas) vs. Duncanville (Texas) - 7 p.m. CT (Sat. 11/27)
Commit: Jordan Crook, 3* LB (Duncanville)
-- Duncanville - Ka’Davion Dotson, (‘24) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kansas State, Oklahoma State, SMU and USC
Playoffs: East Poinsett County vs. Clarendon - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Quincey McAdoo, 4* WR & Dax Courtney, 3* TE (Clarendon)
Playoffs: Lamar vs. Joe T. Robinson - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: E’Marion Harris, 4* WR (Robinson) - (‘23) Shamar Easter, 4* TE (Ashdown)
-- Robinson - Daryl Searcy Jr., RB (‘22) - holds offers from Arkansas State, Memphis, North Texas, visited Fayetteville in February 2020
Playoffs: Haywood (Tenn.) @ Tullahoma (Tenn.) - 6 p.m. CT
Commit: Jaylen Lewis, 3* S (Haywood)
-- Haywood - Camron Douglas, 3* DT (‘22) - holds offers from Akron, Illinois, Memphis, Vanderbilt
Playoffs: Buford (Ga.) vs. Lee County (Ga.) - 6:25 p.m. CT
Commit: Tyrus Washington, 3* TE (Lee County)
-- Lee County - Jaron Willis, 4* OLB (‘22) - Georgia Tech commit
-- Lee County - Qaeshon Sapp, 4* OG (‘22) - Florida State commit
-- Lee County - Quavian Carter, 3* S (‘22) - Michigan State commit
-- Buford - Isaiah Bond, 4* ATH (‘22) - holds 24 offers, interested in Alabama, Florida, Miami (FL) and Texas
-- Buford - Jake Pope, 3* S (‘22) - Alabama commit
-- Buford - Aubrey Smith, 3* LB (‘22) - Colorado commit
-- Buford - Malik Spencer, 3* S (‘22) - Michigan State commit
-- Buford - Victor Venn, 3* RB (‘22) - Colorado commit
-- Buford - Ryland Gandy, 3* CB (‘22) - Pitt commit
-- Buford - CJ Clinkscales, 3* RB (‘22) - Boston College commit
Playoffs: Parkview vs. Greenwood - 7 p.m. CT
Commit: James Jointer Jr., 3* RB (Parkview)
-- Parkview - Jaylon White, S (‘22) - Ole Miss commit
-- Parkview - Darien Bennett, RB (‘23) - holds offer from Arkansas, committing January 26, 2022
Playoffs: Conway @ Fayetteville - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Mani Powell 3* LB & Isaiah Sategna 4* WR (Fayetteville)
-- Fayetteville - Kaiden Turner, 3* ILB (‘22) - Indiana commit
Playoffs: Shiloh Christian @ Rivercrest - 7 p.m. CT
Commits: Kaden Henley, 3* ATH (Shiloh Christian)
Other Names to Watch
2024
Playoffs: Mill Valley (Kan.) vs. Maize (Kan.) - 1 p.m. (Sat 11/27)
-- Maize - Avery Johnson, 4* QB (‘23) - holds 16 P5 offers, including Arkansas, Auburn, Iowa State, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Tennessee
Playoffs: Collins Hill (Ga.) @ Lowndes (Ga.) - 7 p.m. CT
-- Collins Hill - Jayden Davis, 3* S (‘23) - Arkansas offer, also holds offers from Kentucky, Ole Miss and Missouri, as well as seven other non-SEC teams
-- Collins Hill - Travis Hunter, 5* ATH (‘22) - No. 1 player in the 2022 class, Florida State commit
-- Collins Hill - Sam Horn, 4* QB (‘22) - Missouri commit
-- Collins Hill - Ethan Davis, 4* WR (‘23) - holds 15 P5 offers, including Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon, Texas and Texas A&m
-- Lowndes - Jaccuri Brown, 3* QB (‘22) - Miami (FL) commit
-- Lowndes - Deaunte Hunter, 3* OLB (‘22) - holds offers from Cincinnati, Kansas, Ole Miss, Syracuse, West Virginia