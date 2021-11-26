Recruiting Roundup: Turkey Day commitment, new offers, Week 13 schedule

Each Friday, HawgBeat's Alex Trader will write a recruiting notebook filled with tidbits on Arkansas commits and top targets, including the best games, performances and where each are playing that particular week.

Visitor list for Black Friday

With the Razorbacks’ 12th and final game of the 2021 regular season falling just one day after Thanksgiving, it’s safe to assume the crowd may still be making their way to Fayetteville by the time Vito Calvaruso kicks off at 2:30 p.m. CT Friday.

One area where the staff isn’t worried, however, is in the visitor department. While this will be another home game weekend without an official visitor, Sam Pittman has high hopes for the team’s efforts on the trail as we close out the year.

“I think we’re going to be fine there,” Pittman said. “I think we’ll have, just as the crowd will be, we anticipate a bunch, a big number. I think we’ll have a big number of kids.

“Obviously some cases they're still playing and then some cases Thanksgiving and not be able to come. But I think the numbers we have projected to come are pretty high."

When it rains, it pours

As is often the case in life, people are taking notice of the success this team has had of late. With an early 4-0 start rocketing the Razorbacks up as high as eighth in the AP Poll, there was a national premium placed on Arkansas football. Pittman confirmed that with that spotlight came some new opportunities for the staff to get their foot into some previously closed living rooms.

“Certainly, we're in the conversation with more kids that you might call higher stars, or whatever you evaluate,” Pittman said. “So, it has helped us tremendously. I think nationally, we've been on TV a bunch, but I think it's really helped in the state of Texas and the bordering states.

“We had a good visit down in Louisiana with our coaches when we went there. We had a good visit in Alabama, I know they're not bordering. When we went out on the road, that Hog is pretty strong out there right now.”



