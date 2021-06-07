Red Hot Offer: Razorbacks 1st to offer 2025 prospect
Sam Pittman and company began quite early recruiting the 2025 group. Yes, you read that right - the Razorbacks offered an eighth grader late last month.
Lance Jackson, a defensive end/tight end at Texas football powerhouse Pleasant Grove in Texarkana, announced Arkansas was his first Division I offer back on May 26.
Despite not being able to communicate too much with coaches due to restrictions, Jackson was still able to receive a major SEC offer. Defensive coordinator Barry Odom recognized the young talent and offered the junior high student.
