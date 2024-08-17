The Pacific Tigers are based in Stockton, California, and are coming off a 6-26 campaign in 2023-24. They finished No. 358 in the KenPom rankings last season, good enough for fifth-worse nationally.

It will be the first time the two programs have met on the court, per HogStats .

Arkansas' fanbase found another piece to the Hoop Hogs' non-conference schedule puzzle on Saturday, as the basketball team is expected to host Pacific during the 2024-25 season, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

There is no known date for the game, but it could be slated for the early November slot. A source has indicated to HawgBeat that the season opener for the Razorbacks may occur on Monday, Nov. 4.

Arkansas' non-conference slate is finally starting to take form, as its expected matchup against Illinois was officially announced on Friday. The Razorbacks will also host Oakland on Dec. 30 and Little Rock on Nov. 22 at Bud Walton Arena, they'll travel south to face Miami on Dec. 3 in the ACC/SEC Challenge and they will also take a trip to Madison Square Garden in New York City to face Michigan on Dec. 10.

The Hoop Hogs also know their conference opponents for the 2024-25 season. Click here to check out who they will play home-and-home games with, who will come to Fayetteville and where the Hogs will travel.

Regardless of the date for Arkansas' bout against Pacific, the Razorbacks' coaching staff has just three non-conference games left to schedule to complete a standard 31-game regular season schedule.

