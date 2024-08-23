PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03NjRINEtHMUI0JyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTc2NEg0S0cxQjQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago basketball

Report: Arkansas to play Baylor in 2024-25 season

Jackson Collier • HawgBeat
Basketball Recruiting Analyst
@JacksonCollier
Arkansas head coach John Calipari and the Razorbacks have added a marquee matchup to their 2024-25 schedule, according to a report by Jeff Goodman on Friday.

The Hoop Hogs are expected to face the Baylor Bears in non-conference play on Nov. 9 at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, per Goodman.

With high-profile matchups against Michigan, Miami and Illinois already secured, Baylor rounds out what should be a competitive litmus test for Calipari's new-look Arkansas roster.

"Got to get the national stuff done first," Calipari said at the Razorback Roadshow in mid-May. "We’ve been called by CBS, ESPN, different events. They want us in. I’ve got to get through that. As we get through that, then you’ll want to look and see if we want to do any home-and-homes. But we’ll see. I have fond memories of Memphis and my time there, so we’ll see how it all plays out."

Those calls seemingly resulted in Arkansas' participation in the Jimmy V Classic against Michigan at Madison Square Garden in New York, as well as the Multi-Team Event (MTE) that culminated in a neutral site tilt against Illinois.

Arkansas and Baylor last faced off in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge during the 2023 season, when the Bears edged the Hogs in Waco, Texas, 67-64. Before that, the Razorbacks fell to head coach Scott Drew's Bears in the Elite Eight in 2021, 81-72. Baylor went on to win the national championship that season.

Calipari and Drew have met three times as head coaches, each between Baylor and Kentucky. Drew leads the all-time series between the head coaches 2-1, with the most recent matchup coming on December 6, 2013.

Other non-conference bouts for Arkansas include Pacific, Little Rock, North Carolina A&T, Oakland, Troy and Maryland-Eastern Shore. Arkansas' full SEC basketball schedule was also announced earlier this week.

Be sure to follow along at The Trough premium message board for updates on all the offseason action for the Arkansas basketball program.

