HawgBeat - REPORT: TE coach Cooper out at Arkansas

The Razorbacks have reportedly parted ways with first-year tight ends coach Jon Cooper, according to HawgSports.

The news comes after reports of another staff shakeup involving the promotion of analyst Michael Scherer to linebackers coach and change in role for former linebackers coach Rion Rhoades.

Cooper coached one season for the Razorbacks, leading former walk-on Blake Kern to a career year with 201 yards and two touchdowns, as well as Hudson Henry who had 92 yards on 16 receptions with one touchdown.

A former Oklahoma offensive lineman, Cooper spent multiple seasons in the NFL before beginning his coaching career with a stint as a graduate assistant at his alma mater.

Cooper spent the 2015 season as a graduate assistant at Utah before getting hired as an analyst for Josh Heupel at Missouri. His first on-field role came in 2018 at UCF where he coached two seasons.

While on the Hill, Cooper locked in the signatures of two tight ends–Parkview's Erin Outley and 2020 Texas native Collin Sutherland who has yet to see the field. He also secured the commitment of DeWitt 2022 tight end Dax Courtney.

Stay locked on HawgBeat as the search for a replacement gets underway.