Arkansas tight ends coach Dowell Loggains is expected to move on and take the offensive coordinator position at South Carolina, per reports coming out Monday.

Loggains, a former walk-on quarterback and holder for Arkansas, made stops as the offensive coordinator for the Tennessee Titans, Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins and New York Jets during his career. He most recently spent two seasons in Fayetteville coaching tight ends for Arkansas.



This isn't the first occasion that head coach Shane Beamer has brought over someone from Arkansas, as Beamer hired former Razorbacks wide receiver coach Justin Stepp in January 2021.

Though he has experience calling plays at the highest level of football, Loggains has not called plays at the college level. His offenses in the NFL also struggled and ranked in the bottom half of the league in points per game. His final season in the NFL was with the Jets in 2020, and they scored a league-worst 15.2 points per game.

The NFL and college are two different games, so calling plays for the Gamecocks might be right in Loggains' wheelhouse. The jury is still out on that, but one thing is for sure, Loggains was a good recruiter with the Hogs.

While with the Razorbacks, Loggains was able to secure a strong group of tight end recruits. Three tight ends are committed to Arkansas in the 2023 class, including Rivals250 four-star Shamar Easter, four-star Luke Hasz and three-star Jaden Hamm.

Loggains made an in-home visit with Luke Hasz and his brother Dylan, who is also committed to the Hogs, on Dec. 7.