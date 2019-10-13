A day before Arkansas’ disappointing 24-20 loss at Kentucky, HawgBeat revealed its seven keys to the Razorbacks winning the game. Here’s a look at how they did with each key…

1. Don’t turn the ball over - CHECK

Not only did Arkansas not throw an interception or lose a fumble, it actually won the turnover battle 1-0 on Saturday. Unfortunately, quarterback Nick Starkel wasn’t completing many passes to his own team either, so turnovers turned out not to be as big of a deal as expected.

2. Convert in the red zone - CHECK

The Razorbacks converted on 2 of 3 trips to the red zone, with the lone failure coming at the end of the fourth quarter when they opted to go for it on fourth-and-15 instead of kicking a field goal and hoping to get the ball back.