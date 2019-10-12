Just 12 days after ending a 10-month commitment to Oklahoma State, Davonte Davis has called the Hogs and committed to his home state Arkansas Razorbacks. He is now the first and only 2020 commit in Eric Musselman's first class as head hog. Musselman still has several scholarships to work with to try to land four more elite in-state prospects.

Four-star guard Davis held an offer from the Razorbacks under former head coach Mike Anderson but Musselman and his staff didn't immediately re-extend the offer when they were hired. It wasn't until his decommitment that the interest between Davis and the staff became immediately apparent. Davis came up to Fayetteville for the Red-White game and was won over by the staff.

Davis cracked the Rivals150 as a junior and is now the No.127 ranked player in the nation with 10+ Division-I offers including Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Florida and more.

For Woodz Elite, his AAU team where he plays alongside fellow Rivals150 members Jaylin Williams and Chris Moore, Davis scored 12 points per game with 4.1 boards per game this summer.

Rivals national analyst Corey Evans commented on the commitment: "Arkansas lands an athletic scorer in the 2020 class. Big weekend for the Hogs next week with Moses Moody & KK Robinson headed to Fayetteville."