Rivals150 4-star Small Forward Moses Moody Calls the Hogs, Chooses Arkansas

The no.50-ranked prospect in the nation, Moses Moody, is staying home. The 4-star small forward picked Arkansas over Michigan and Virginia, as well as 22 other Division-I offers.

Making the trip home from school at Montverde Academy in Florida, Moody announced his decision on Saturday night in front of Arkansas fans in Little Rock.

Moody joins fellow Rivals150 4-star Davonte Davis as Eric Musselman's second commit in the 2020 class.

With the early signing period coming up next week, Musselman is hoping to go five for five on all in-state Rivals150 prospects, which includes Oak Hill's KK Robinson, Northside's Jaylin Williams and West Memphis's Chris Moore.

COMMITMENT ANALYSIS