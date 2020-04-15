Rivals150 4-star center Jaylin Williams has finally made it official with his signature to the University of Arkansas, the program just an hour away from his home in Fort Smith.

Williams selected Arkansas over Auburn, Oklahoma State, UConn, Illinois, Texas A&M, TCU and several more options. Going from unrated to top 100 after his junior season at Northside High School, Williams concludes his recruitment rated as the 61st best prospect in the 2020 class, he is also the 9th best center nationally.

Williams trended to both Oklahoma State and Auburn at points of his recruitment but Eric Musselman and his staff would not let a 6-foot-10 4-star leave the state of Arkansas. Multiple unofficial visits, his official visit, his relationship with the staff and the comradery of the 2020 in-state prospects all contributed to Williams calling the Hogs.

“It was a big thing for me to play at home. Whenever I went to one of the home games, the amount of support and love I got was amazing,” Williams said after his decision. “It helped knowing that all of the coaches have experienced the NBA and Coach Muss has a lot of connections.”