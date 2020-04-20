The fourth member of Arkansas's 2020 signing class, KK Robinson, has finally done the deed and made it official. Robinson committed to Arkansas in November after the early signing period over Kansas and 15 other Division-I offers.

While Eric Musselman and the Hogs strongly led for Robinson early, it still took an important official visit to get him locked in. He ended up taking the visit with Moses Moody, who signed with the Hogs on Friday, and the two talked about playing together while on the visit.

Musselman and his staff's preparation and game plan for Robinson's future really sold the 4-star on becoming a Razorback.

"The detail and the planning that they have for me (separated them from the rest)," Robinson said. "They brought out about 20 books and showed me how I would be able to get better and fit into their game system."

Before Robinson's senior season, he was ranked No.81 in the nation but now, he's moved up to No.67 and jumped up five spots to his final ranking as the No.15 point guard in the nation. All four of Arkansas's 2020 signees are ranked in the Rivals150 and all four call Arkansas home.

Robinson was a standout at national hoops powerhouse Oak Hill Academy in Virginia where he transferred for his senior year from Bryant, Arkansas. The move was fruitful as he averaged 13 points, 9 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43% from deep. This past summer, Robinson scored 17.8 points per game with 3.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game for Team Pro Skills on the EYBL circuit.