The Razorbacks had their shot to impress one of the top basketball prospects in the nation this weekend in in-state target Moses Moody. Moody, playing at hoops powerhouse Montverde Academy in Florida, is an Arkansas native and without a doubt one of Eric Musselman's most wanted prospects in his first recruiting class at the head hog. “It was definitely a good visit," Moody said. "The coaching staff did a good job showing love, so at the end of the day it was definitely a positive visit. I heard from a lot of fans (wanting me to commit) and that was definitely a positive. I felt the love from the community.” Moody spoke on the highlights of the visit and noted the difference in vibe between the old staff at Arkansas and Musselman's staff. “The coaching staff all across the board (was a highlight)," Moody said. "The atmosphere and the community, I can really see that the environment has changed.”

The 4-star small forward wasn't alone on his visit. Accompanied by family, Moody also took the visit with fellow Rivals150 in-state target KK Robinson. Robinson and Moody grew up playing together though they now play on high school teams in different parts of the country and on seperate travel ball squads as well. “It was really cool," Moody said. "He’s one of my best friends, he’s my guy. We got to spend time together and that was a positive.” On top of visiting with Robinson, Moody was hosted by another very familiar face in Arkansas student-assistant Khalil Garland who gave up playing basketball due to health issues. “I was hosted by Khalil Garland. I grew up with him and I grew up watching him play, so that’s my guy." Even on unofficial visits the Arkansas staff makes sure they show prospects how they'll take them to the next level but for official visits they turn it up a notch. "The main thing they pitched about getting me ready was the pro experience," Moody said. "He’s coached in the pros, he has connections and just the stuff he knows, I could tell from watching the practice what he can do.” After taking official visits to Ohio State, Kansas, Michigan and Arkansas, Moody almost has his recruitment wrapped up. “I’m thinking about making a decision coming up in the next month or so but I’m not sure. I’m thinking about taking another visit but I don’t have any set up right now, it’s possible.”