Arkansas native Moses Moody was the second 2020 commit for first-year Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and he's now made it official by signing his letter of intent. Moody, a star for Montverde Academy in Florida, announced his commitment while home in Little Rock in November.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound small forward is the highest-ranked of all of Arkansas's four commits, ranked at No.54 in the Rivals150. Moody is the highest-ranked Arkansas signee since Daniel Gafford signed at No.31 in the nation in 2017. He was ranked as high as No.29 in the nation before his junior season began.

Moody's recruitment picked up steam in his sophomore year at North Little Rock and he earned more than 30 Division-I offers including Florida, Kansas, Ohio State, Michigan, Texas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and many more. Before committing, Moody narrowed his list down to Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio State, USC, Florida, Kansas and Oregon.

Before Eric Musselman was hired, Arkansas's recruitment of Moody didn't look too promising. The new head coach, his assistants, and the fans, worked very hard to fix the situation, resulting in the 4-star calling the Hogs.

"I love his aggressive mentality, how energetic he is, he's just really trying to take the program in a positive direction," Moody said after committing. "It's an environment I feel like I can be successful in with a coach I have a good relationship with and academics I can be successful in. All the fan support and love was there."

In his senior season for Montverde, which saw the team go undefeated at 25-0, Moody was a scoring machine. He put up 11.6 points per game while going 60.1% from the field and 46.9% from behind the 3-point line.