HawgBeat - Rivals150 standout Joseph Pinion picks Arkansas over Baylor, Kansas, more

The Razorbacks are getting the 2022 class moving, landing Rivals No. 113, Morrilton small forward and wing Joseph Pinion on Friday morning. Pinion chose Arkansas over offers from Baylor, TCU, Kansas, Oklahoma and nine others, making it official with a graphic on Twitter that says the Natural State native is "staying home."

Just a junior, the 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooter has plenty of time before he puts pen to paper and he hasn't taken any official visits yet, but he still knew it was time to end his recruitment.

"I felt God put it upon my heart and it was the right time to make a decision," Pinion said Thursday night to HawgBeat. "In the beginning (it was a hard choice), yes, but recently it became really easy. (Arkansas) fit my play style well and showed the most interest."

The All-State selection averaged 18.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and 1.4 blocks per game as a sophomore. As a freshman he averaged 12.3 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal and 1 block per game.

"I would describe myself as a great shooter and ball-handler and also an unselfish playmaker," Pinion told Rivals. "I believe my IQ separates me from others."

Eric Musselman and staff have told Pinion they envision him in an Isaiah Joe-type of role, being counted on to sink shots consistently and make clutch plays.

During the summer, Pinion plays with the Joe Johnson Hawks.

Pinion is one of four Arkansas in-state targets ranked in the Rivals150 and one of five with an offer.

"For sure (I'll be recruiting)," Pinion said. "It's a deep instate class and I want some guys to come there and join."

It's unclear currently how many spots the Hogs will have open to fill with 2022 players but Pinion is a great commit to start the class off hot.

