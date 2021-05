HawgBeat - Rivals250 OT E'Marion Harris sets commitment time

The Hogs have been recruiting 4-star Arkansas native E'Marion Harris for a looong time. The Robinson High standout is finally ready to make a decision. Harris posted his commitment date on Twitter on Friday night:

Harris will have Razorback commits in the building, including Parkview running back James Jointer.

Arkansas is considered the favorite to land Harris, as witnessed by his four FutureCast picks in for the Hogs.

For more on the lineman, read the Next 3 Up.